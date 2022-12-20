Glancy+Prongay+%26amp%3B+Murray+LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announces that it has commenced an investigation of potential claims against the board of directors of TransUnion (“TransUnion” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TRU) concerning whether the board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to TransUnion shareholders.

If you hold TransUnion shares purchased before December 2021 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com%2Fcases%2Ftransunion%2F. You can also contact Pavithra Rajesh, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

On April 12, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) announced that it was filing a lawsuit against TransUnion, its subsidiaries, and its former key executive for violating a Consent Order issued in 2017 to stop the Company from engaging in deceptive marketing regarding its credit scores. CFPB stated that TransUnion was an “out-of-control repeat offender that believes it is above the law,” and that the Company was cheating customers through digital design features “used to deceive, steer, or manipulate users into behavior that is profitable for an entity offering a product or service online, but [is] often harmful to users.”

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

