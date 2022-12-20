Hanmi Financial Corporation Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell in Celebration of 40th Anniversary

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation ( HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee rang the Nasdaq MarketSite Closing Bell in Times Square, New York, today, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in celebration of Hanmi Bank’s 40th anniversary.

The ceremony can be viewed at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

“I am honored to ring the Nasdaq closing bell alongside our Hanmi family,” said Bonnie Lee, President and CEO of Hanmi Bank and Hanmi Financial Corporation. “Today we celebrate our 40th anniversary, an important milestone for our company. We are proud of our history as the first Korean American bank and remain committed to serving the underserved and unbanked populations of all backgrounds and ethnicities. We are grateful to our employees, customers and shareholders for their ongoing support and dedication. We look forward to many more decades of delivering personalized, relationship-based service, helping our customers reach their financial goals and ultimately strengthening our local communities.”

About Hanmi Financial Corporation:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of thirty-five full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Contact:
Juanita Gutierrez Vice President Financial Profiles, Inc. 310-622-8235
[email protected]

Source: Hanmi Bank


ti?nf=ODcxNDA0NiM1MzEyMjgyIzIwMjc3NDE=
Hanmi-Bank.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.