NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of SolarEdge stock between August 6, 2022 to October 19, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in SEDG:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/solaredge-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?id=34478&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the designs of the power optimizers, inverters, and components thereof used to develop SolarEdge's products potentially originated with and were misappropriated from Ampt LLC ("Ampt"), a competitor in the renewable energy industry; (ii) Ampt made claims against the Company for misappropriating Ampt's patented technology, (iii) evidentiary support existed for the allegations that SolarEdge misappropriated certain patents relating to the design and development of the Company's power optimizers and inverters; (iv) as a result, SolarEdge faced a threat of regulatory and/or court action, which could prohibit the import, marketing, and sale of its power optimizers and inverters, including solar energy systems that contain such products; which in turn (v) seriously threatened SolarEdge's ability to monetize on their solar energy systems that contain the power optimizers and inverters in the United States and generate revenue; and (vi) certain revenues generated from the sale of power optimizers and inverters were potentially based on SolarEdge's unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of patented designs by Ampt.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in SolarEdge you have until January 3, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased SolarEdge securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SEDG lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/solaredge-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?id=34478&from=4.

