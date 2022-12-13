Duke Energy named one of North America's top sustainable companies for 17th straight year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Duke Energy continues to make significant progress in delivering the affordable, reliable and clean energy its customers and communities count on, the company was recently named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America for the 17th consecutive year.

"As we lead the largest clean energy transition in the U.S., our stakeholders care about the impact we are making on topics like diversity and inclusion, climate change and economic development," said Katherine Neebe, Duke Energy's chief sustainability and philanthropy officer. "This recognition helps validate that our strategy delivers business results and societal outcomes."

Duke Energy believes in a responsible pace of change, one that balances the technologies of today with the innovations of tomorrow to drive out carbon emissions while preserving affordability and reliability for its customers and communities:

  • The company is leading the industry by addressing 95% of its total Scope 1, 2 and 3 calculated greenhouse gas emissions.
  • For Scope 1 emissions, the company is on track to exceed its 2030 goal of reducing carbon emissions from electricity generation by at least 50% and achieve its goals of an 80% reduction by 2040 against a 2005 baseline on its way to achieving net-zero carbon by 2050.
  • Earlier this year, the company established a goal of 50% reduction by 2035 and net-zero by 2050 for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions, against a 2021 baseline for its electric generation and natural gas business unit.
  • Nearly 85% of the company's 10-year, $145 billion capital plan is directed toward the clean energy transformation and will fund generation fleet transition and grid modernization.
  • The company's overall carbon dioxide output is down 44% since 2005. The company has already retired 56 coal units since 2010, representing roughly 7,500 MW and, pending regulatory approval, committed to retire its entire coal fleet by 2035.
  • The company is taking significant steps around customer affordability, including making investments to lower future fuel volatility and costs and leveraging clean energy tax credits.
  • Duke Energy established a dedicated agency team of customer advocates to partner with nonprofit and government organizations, which has helped customers access more than $200 million in financial support over the last two years.
  • The company published just transition principles focused on four key areas: employees, customers, communities and economic development.

It's critical the company transitions for tomorrow in a way that also benefits society today. That includes committing more than $8.6 million to social justice and racial equity organizations since 2020.

Since 1999, the DJSI has evaluated the sustainability of leading companies worldwide. In selecting the top performers in each business sector, the DJSI reviews companies on several general and industry-specific topics related to economic, environmental and social dimensions.

Included in the topics DJSI assesses are corporate governance, innovation management, environmental policy, climate strategy, human capital development and corporate citizenship. The index is compiled annually by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Since 2007, Duke Energy has published an annual Sustainability Report. The 2021 ESG Report is available online.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Shawna Berger
24-Hour: 800.559.3853
Twitter: @DE_ShawnaB

