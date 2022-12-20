The Duckhorn Portfolio Publishes its FY22 Responsibility and Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (“Duckhorn” or the “Company,” (NYSE: NAPA), North America’s premier luxury wine company, has released its second annual FY22 Responsibility and Sustainability Report (“ESG Report”). This ESG Report, prepared by Duckhorn’s leadership team and its internal ESG Team, with oversight by its Board of Directors, discusses the Company’s commitment to enhancing its stewardship of the land, championing its employees and communities in new ways and reinforcing its focus on responsive and transparent corporate governance.

Duckhorn’s 2022 Responsibility and Sustainability Report can be found on the Company’s IR website: www.ir.duckhorn.com%2Fgovernance%2Fresponsiblityandsustainability.

“Our commitment to excellence weaves its way into many parts of our business, from how we sustainably grow our grapes in a climatically challenged environment to how we support our employees and colleagues,” said Alex Ryan, Duckhorn’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “Last year, in our inaugural Sustainability and Responsibility Report, I stressed the importance of quantifying our Company’s environmental and social impact as an integral first step towards creating performance benchmarks and making positive, evergreen changes for our business and surrounding communities. This year, we showcase that impact, offering selected datasets to highlight the concrete way Duckhorn elevates its employees and the industry and supports a healthy planet.”

“I am honored to be a part of the ESG Team and to help draft this second Sustainability and Responsibility Report. Many of the disclosures in this year's report align with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") framework, which we hope will allow us and our stakeholders to track our progress in our ESG initiatives in the coming years,” said Sean Sullivan, Duckhorn’s Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Legal Officer, who leads the ESG Team at the Company. “We are proud to have included a number of metrics in the appendix of the report in line with the material metrics recommended by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) in the industry for Alcoholic Beverages and Agricultural Products.”

The Duckhorn ESG Report highlights the Company’s commitment to quality, diversity, equity and inclusion, integrity, innovation and environmental sustainability, including water conservation, enhanced employee health and safety, ethical business practices, data privacy and enterprise risk management.

Key highlights include:

  • Environmental: For the first time, we piloted a third-party verified Carbon Offset Program for the international transport emissions associated with Kosta Browne’s Burgundy Series wines. Given our focus on land stewardship, our Carbon Offset Program will support the restoration of the old-growth Klamath National Forest.
  • Social: Our investments in our employees have yielded numerous continued successes in FY22; the current retention rate at our Waterfowl Winery—our largest facility—was 99%. We hosted more than 150 safety tailgates across all properties and saw increased participation in our tuition reimbursement program. Additionally, 56% of our leadership positions were held by women, reflecting our Company’s overall gender parity.
  • Governance: In our second year as a public company, we have sought to further formalize our processes with respect to oversight of company risk. The Board and its committees oversee Duckhorn’s strategic and financial planning with specific execution led by the management team according to the relevant functional area. We are constantly working to standardize and improve frameworks for identifying, monitoring and mitigating risk.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.: The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of luxury wines in North America. The acclaimed Duckhorn Portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne, each with its own dedicated winemaker.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221213006051r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006051/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.