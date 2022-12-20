Amgen Continues Trailblazing With $26 Billion Horizon Acquisition

The all-cash deal is set to further expand the biotech giant's rare disease treatment portfolio

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Summary
  • Amgen has decades of growth backing up its rare disease treatment acquisition spree.
  • The biotech giant's latest acquisition deal is for Horizon Therapeutics.
Article's Main Image

Biotech giant Amgen Inc. (

AMGN, Financial) is on a mission to meet unmet medical needs while generating solid returns for investors. As part of this strategy, the company has recently been taking advantage of lower stock valuations to make attractive buyout offers for biotech players with promising treatments.

The company announced its latest acquisition deal on Monday, saying it has entered into an agreement to purchase Horizon Therapeutics PLC (

HZNP, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for rare autoimmune diseases, in an all-cash deal worth $26.4 billion. This follows hot on the heels of the company’s $3.7 billion ChemoCentryx acquisition, which it completed just this past October in order to obtain Tavneos, a first-in-class treatment for ANCA-associated vasculitis.

Horizon’s share price spiked 15% on Monday following the news, though it had been on the rise for months before as investors were aware that the companies were negotiating a potential deal.

1602763641483001856.png

Horizon: another step in solidifying rare disease footprint

The Horizon acquisition represents a huge step in Amgen’s efforts to expand its presence in rare disease treatments. The acquisition price is roughly 17% of Amgen’s entire $145 billion market cap.

Some investors might ask, why would a company want to focus on rare diseases that have a lower total addressable market than more common diseases? Focusing on rare diseases does not have to mean giving up profits, though. Just like any other business, it is all about a combination of how good the products work and how well the management knows how to run the operation.

In fact, the benefits of a superior management team can be a key deciding factor in whether or not an acquisition deal makes sense. It is not uncommon for a small biotech company to seek a buyer for the sole reason it believes a more experienced company can get its treatments out to more patients. As Amgen said in a statement on its ChemoCentryx deal:

“When it comes to rare and complex diseases like ANCA-associated vasculitis, it’s not enough to simply have a medicine like Tavneos on the market. Amgen has also committed to assisting advocacy groups like the Vasculitis Foundation and others in the ANCA-associated vasculitis community by working with leading experts and creating resources to help to reach and educate both patients and the specialists who care for them.”

The main treatment that Horizon brings to the table is its best-seller Tepezza, which was approved in early 2020 as the first treatment for thyroid eye disease. Last year, the drug’s sales more than doubled to $1.67 billion, representing about half of the company’s total 2021 sales of $3.23 billion. Horizon’s other treatments include Krystexxa for uncontrolled gout, which saw sales soar by 39% last year, and several other drugs.

A track record of solid growth and profitability

Over the past couple of decades, Amgen has achieved an excellent record of growth and profitability. More recently, the Ebitda growth rate has begun to slow down, though revenue growth remains strong.

1602783280258711552.png

Amgen’s top revenue-generating treatments in recent years (from 2018-2021) include Enbrel (for the treatment of five chronic diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis), Prolia (for osteoporosis), Otezla (for certain cases of plaque psoriasis) and Xgeva (an injection for preventing serious bone problems). Growth in Prolia and Otezla is helping make up for slight declines in Enbrel and a drop-off in revenue for Neulasta, which helps reduce the chance of infection due to white blood cell count and is suffering from increasing biosimilar competition.

After a couple of decades of industry-leading success, it was only a matter of time before Amgen’s older products began seeing revenue slowdowns amidst upcoming patent expirations and biosimilar competition. That is why the company is taking a proactive approach to growth by expanding its portfolio of rare disease treatments, which are less likely to see competition.

Amgen also has its own biosimilar business that it is focusing on growing, which investors are less enthusiastic about because it means adding lower-margin products to the mix. However, I personally would rather see continued growth, even if it means ramping up the biosimilar business. Amgen has one of the largest stakes in the biosimilar industry, and its four decades of experience mean the company has what it takes to sustainably expand global access to these life-saving medications while generating proceeds to fund research and development of new treatments.

Valuation

Given Amgen’s solid track record of growth and the fact it is still actively pursing acquisitions, new pipeline opportunities and biosimilars, analysts from Morningstar (

MORN, Financial) are estimating a three-to-five-year earnings per share growth rate of 9.65% for the company, though the revenue growth rate for the same period is expected to be lower at 2.98%.

At a price of $272.62 per share, Amgen has a price-earnings ratio of 21.86, a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a GF Value of $266.39, earning it a rating of “fairly valued” from the GF Value chart.

1602799199232032768.png

Amgen’s shares fell slightly on Monday following the Horizon announcement, so it seems like at the moment, the market only really cares about the potential arbitrage opportunity with Horizon’s shares.

However, Horizon is currently already profitable, so even if its sales remain flat (which seems highly unlikely), it is already set to be immediately value-accretive to Amgen’s portfolio. For comparison, Amgen had $25.9 billion in revenue for 2021 compared to Horizon’s $3.7 billion, so right off the bat that is a 14% boost if the deal goes through. This will be countered by the $26.4 billion cash acquisition price from a value standpoint, but the market tends to pay more attention to revenue and earnings over debt levels.

All things considered, I think Amgen’s stock is fairly valued at the moment, but the market may be underestimating this established giant’s ability to continue growing even amidst difficult market conditions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.