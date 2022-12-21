Singer-actress Coco Jones, star of Peacock’s “Bel-Air” has launched “In My Bag,” a video series in partnership with Experian addressing the basics to financial literacy. Jones’ collaboration with the leading U.S. credit bureau is an opportunity to have an on-going, open dialogue with young adults about practical and effective tools for financial wellness.

BEHIND THE SCENES: Singer-actress Coco Jones on set with content creator Freddie Ransome recording episodes of "In My Bag," a financial health video series, in partnership with Experian. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jones is joined by content creator Freddie Ransome, and gives viewers a peek into moments of their lives as they chat about the financial strategies and resources that have worked for them. The videos will be distributed across their social media channels.

“We need to have real conversations about money. Not just spending it, but other aspects that can help anyone create a healthy financial path. I’m excited to partner with Experian to help my generation and more to expand their financial education,” Jones said.

The first episode of “In My Bag“ debuted today on Jones’ TikTok and Instagram, and Ransome’s TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. Jones and Ransome share how they manage their holiday spending. Jones previously shared part of her own financial empowerment journey during an episode of Protect+The+Bag, a web series created by Grammy-award winning artist, Lecrae, in partnership with Experian.

Both partnerships are part of Experian’s United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect consumers to improve their financial health through education and action.

“At Experian, we want to normalize talking about money and financial health. Coco is relatable, and her transparency about her own journey gets others excited about theirs. Together, we aim to help people thrive and achieve their life’s goals,” said Abigail Lovell, Chief Sustainability Officer for Experian.

As part of the three-part video series, future “In My Bag” episodes will address budgeting, saving and investing, and how to start one’s financial journey. They can be seen on Jones’ TikTok and Instagram, and Ransome’s TikTok and Instagram. #IMBExperian

For more information about Experian's commitment to financial inclusion, click here.

About Coco Jones

Coco Jones is an actress and singer currently leading with her charting debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You. The 24-year old Tennessee-native, Coco Jones is best-known to over 2 million TikTok followers today as the new ‘Hilary Banks,’ cousin of ‘Will Smith’ in Bel-Air, the reimagined “Bel-Air” series on Peacock. Music provided an entryway into acting, first as a recurring on several Young Adult programs throughout the years across multiple genres and networks. She strives to be a light for her generation, and an advocate to all that she can reach. She remains committed to utilizing her platform advocate to uplift and inspire her others.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 21,700 people operating across 30 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

