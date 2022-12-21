MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce that all of the matters were approved at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Montréal, Québec, on December 13, 2022.

The scrutineers from Computershare Investor Services Inc. reported that the vote at the AGM, in person or by proxy, amounted to a total of 64,569,148 shares, being 27.81% of the total 232,220,928 eligible shares of the Company as of the record date. The results of the votes are contained in the table below:

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full circle battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Manicouagan and Julie Projects on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and on the OTCQB Venture Market, under the symbol SXOOF, for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

