Rockford Fosgate® Mourns Loss of Founder Jim Fosgate

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, mourns the death of founder Jim Fosgate and asks our global community to join in a celebration of his life.

Jim Fosgate was a true innovator and a passionate audiophile.

Jim Fosgate, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, inventor, founder, and friend to many, passed away Wednesday December 7th just two days after his 85th birthday.

Bill Jackson, Rockford president and CEO stated "Jim was always passionate about music and sound. As an engineer and audiophile in the early 1970s, Jim revolutionized automotive audio with a new amplifier. Jim is often viewed as one of the founding fathers of the high-performance car audio industry. He started Fosgate in 1973, which later became Rockford Fosgate. In the late 1970's, Jim's passion for sound crossed outside the 12-volt audio space to in-home sound with his passion for multi-channel audio. His work and research became technologies that we are all familiar with such as Dolby PRO Logic and PRO Logic II. These had a major impact to the way we all listen to audio in a multi-channel system. Jim went on to a collaborate with another Rockford Corporation company, Fosgate Audionics. He developed a highly regarded, all tube surround sound processor called the FAPV-1. Jim's impact on audio has been deep. He was the co-recipient of an EMMY in 2003, along with Peter Schreiber and Dolby, for his continuing efforts to develop and refine surround technologies for television broadcast. Jim Fosgate was a true innovator and a passionate audiophile. Whether it is your car stereo, your home audio system, or your local movie theater, Jim's work influenced everything we listen to today. Jim will be missed"

You may click here to learn more about Jim's life and accomplishments in his obituary as provided by his loving family.

Should you wish to make a charitable gift in memory of Jim Fosgate, you may donate to the foundation that Jim and his wife Norma established, the JNF Foundation.
Please mail your donation to:
JNF Foundation
PO Box 711727
Salt Lake City, UT 84171

JNF Foundation is a not for profit 501(c)3 organization.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

