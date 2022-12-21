MetLife China CEO, Siyi Sun, joined the elite ranks of top business leaders in China named to Fortune China’s 2022 Most Powerful Women (MPW) List.

Fortune China selected the leaders based on their ability to use their influence to make a difference in their organizations, industry and society; their organization’s social and cultural impact in China; and their organization’s size and importance in the Chinese and global economy.

Sun has led MetLife’s joint venture in China since 2017, which today employs thousands of people in nearly 30 cities across China.

Under Sun’s leadership, MetLife China has made significant social and cultural contributions to communities across China, including introducing market-leading insurance solutions like 360Health to help people live longer, healthier and more confident futures.

In 2021, the business paid RMB 900 million in customer claims, and employees contributed close to 18,000 volunteer hours towards community and environmental initiatives over the course of 2022.

In addition to leading MetLife China, Sun is a passionate advocate for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), representing MetLife’s Asia Region on the company’s Global DEI Council. With her support, MetLife continues to drive the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles in Asia, a series of commitments created by U.N. Women and the U.N. Global Compact to promote gender equality in the workplace and society.

“It is personally a great honor to be included on Fortune China’s Most Powerful Women List. More importantly, it is a wonderful recognition of the MetLife China team’s efforts to be a force for good,” said Sun.

Sun gathered with other prominent female business leaders in Shanghai last week to attend Fortune China’s Most Powerful Women Summit, where she was invited to speak about empowering employees and promoting an agile organization and unique corporate culture.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006115/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership