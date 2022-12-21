Thirty enterprise teams and individuals from around the world have been named winners of the first-ever Digital+Engineering+Awards, launched this year by L&T Technology Services (LTTS) in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and leading business news channel CNBC-TV18.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005958/en/

30 winners honored across nine categories at the inaugural edition of the Digital Engineering Awards, held at Jersey City, USA (Photo: Business Wire)

The winners were honored during a gala dinner and awards ceremony held last night at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson, in Jersey City, N.J., U.S.A.

The Digital Engineering Awards, a first-of-its-kind initiative for the global ER&D community, celebrates the engineering, R&D, and technology work of engineering teams and individuals who are consistently redefining innovation, developing new technologies for the benefit of their companies, stakeholders and communities, and championing the cause of sustainable change within the industry.

Two types of awards are presented – Engineering The Change (for organizations) and Engineer At Heart (for individuals) – across nine categories.

The inaugural edition of the Digital Engineering Awards attracted participation across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific from more than 70 global organizations – all market leaders in their respective industries spanning automotive, aerospace, industrials, plant engineering, telecom and hi-tech, and medical devices. More than 120 separate nominations were submitted for consideration.

The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges comprised of Dr. Marcos Kauffman, Coventry University; Greg Powers, BayoTech; and Prashant Kelker, Gaurav Gupta, and Steve Hall of ISG.

The winning firms and engineers were felicitated in the presence of Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of LTTS, Michael P Connors, Chairman and CEO of ISG, and Parikshit Luthra, Deputy Editor and Chief of Bureau at Network 18, at an event attended by leaders from more than 30 global organizations.

The honors were given to market leaders across a variety of industries. The winning organizations are:

Engineering The Change [Team Awards] A) Digital Transformation of the Year Champion: Openreach Ltd. [Project Orion by BT Digital for Openreach] Challenger: American Honda Motor Co., Inc./ Honda Marine [HondaLink® Marine] Microsoft [Microsoft’s East Smart Campus] Commendable: Airbus [Skywise] Dover Corporation [Connected Factory Solution] Sky UK [Digital Network Enabler] B) Digital Engineering Project/ Program of the Year Champion: Dover Corporation [Digital Customer Experience Program] Challenger: ExxonMobil [Digital Reality Ecosystem] Openreach Ltd. [Project ORION by BT Digital for Openreach] Commendable: Covestro AG [Covestro’s Digital Twin - Integrated Plant and Engineering Platform (iPEP)] DFP [Delta Flight Product’s SkyPulse] C) Top Sustainability Initiative Champion: Eaton Corporation [Eaton’s Positive Impact Framework] Challenger: Airbus [AirScout] D) Engineering Product of the Year Champion: Nanoprecise Sci Corp [Nanoprecise’s Solution for Condition Monitoring and Sustainability] Challenger: 5G Technologies USA Ltd. [BorgConnect® Smart Manufacturing Platform] GE Healthcare [Revolution Aspire CT Scanner] Commendable: Intel Corporation [Intel Blockscale ASIC] Komatsu UK Ltd [Komatsu’s K100 Quick Boom Change System] Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. [Snapdragon® X70 5G Modem–RF System] E) Value Realization Champion: Airbus [Prometheus] Challenger: CN [CN Express Pass] Engineer At Heart [Individual Awards] A) Distinguished Digital Engineer Ajat Hukkoo, Intel Corporation Michael Regelski, Eaton B) Woman Engineer of the Year Ashlyn Dumas, ExxonMobil Lisa Czyszczewski, Phillips 66 Ola Shadiya Oluwadairo, Ph.D., Chevron C) Digital Engineer of the Year Emmanuel Daniel, Microsoft Keith Johnston, Chevron Venkatramanan Alagarsamy, Rolls-Royce D) Innovator of the Year Kieran Wallace, CEng MIMechE, Komatsu UK Ltd

About the Digital Engineering Awards

The Digital Engineering Awards bring together industry leaders to recognize outstanding achievements in the R&D domain, and to help global organizations give shape to their transformative ideas. The Awards have been launched by L&T Technology Services in association with ISG, with CNBC-TV18 as a media partner. For more about the Awards, visit this website (www.digitalengineeringawards.com) or contact us at [email protected].

About Network18

Network18 Media & Investments Limited (Network18 Group) is one of India's most diversified media and entertainment (M&E) conglomerates, with interests across television, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, print and allied businesses. TV18 Broadcast Limited, a subsidiary of Network18, manages its primary business of broadcasting. It runs the largest news network in India, spanning across business, general news, and regional news. Our marquee brands such as CNBC-TV18, News18 India, and CNN News18 are part of this news bouquet. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nw18.com%2Fcorporate.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 21,400 employees spread across 20 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 90 innovation labs as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.LTTS.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005958/en/