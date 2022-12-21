IRLAB reports Last Patient Last Visit ("LPLV") Achieved in Phase IIb Clinical Study of Mesdopetam in PD-LIDs with Top-Line Results Anticipated Mid-January 2023

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (

FRA:6IRA, Financial) Gothenburg, Sweden, December 14, 2022 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that the final patient has completed the treatment period and follow-up visit in the Phase IIb study of mesdopetam in levodopa-induced dyskinesia in people with Parkinson's disease (PD-LIDs). The top-line results are expected to be reported in mid-January 2023.

"Last patient last visit is an important milestone as it confirms that we have now successfully completed the treatment period in this clinical study. Final data collection will now be performed, and the database will be locked. This is then followed by the pre-specified statistical analyses, and we expect to report top-line results in mid-January," said Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D, IRLAB.

Mesdopetam, an oral dopamine D3 antagonist, is being developed in partnership with Ipsen as a treatment for Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs), a severe form of troublesome involuntary movements commonly occurring in Parkinson's disease. The Phase IIb study of mesdopetam is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with the aim of evaluating the efficacy, safety and, optimal dose of mesdopetam in people with PD-LIDs. The study randomized 156 patients distributed across four groups, three dose levels of mesdopetam and a placebo group with approximately 40 patients in each group with a treatment period of three months. The study was conducted at 46 study sites in Europe, Israel and in the US.

"The final stages of this important trial, for what could be a major breakthrough in treating this severe unmet need in Parkinson's disease are now underway. I would like to thank the dedicated team for their constant hard work and continued diligence to ensure we report this data as soon as possible," said Richard Godfrey, Chief Executive Officer, IRLAB.

The global specialty pharma company Ipsen holds the exclusive right for further clinical development and commercialization of the mesdopetam program in PD-LIDs and potentially other indications.

For more information:

Richard Godfrey, CEO
Phone: +46 730 70 69 00
E-mail: [email protected]

Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D
Phone: +46 730 75 77 01
E-mail: [email protected]

About Phase IIb study with mesdopetam

The Phase IIb study with mesdopetam is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with the aim of evaluating the efficacy, safety and optimal dose of mesdopetam in people with Parkinson's disease affected by levodopa-induced dyskinesias (LIDs). The primary endpoint is change in daily hours of ON-time without troublesome dyskinesia ("good ON"-time) as assessed with 24-hour patient home diaries. The study has randomized 156 patients distributed across four groups, three dose levels of mesdopetam and a placebo group with approximately 40 patients in each group with a treatment period of three months. The study is conducted at 46 study sites in Europe, Israel and in the US. More information can be found on clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04435431, and EudraCT number: 2020-002010-41.

About mesdopetam

Mesdopetam (IRL790) is an oral dopamine D3-receptor antagonist being developed for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias (LIDs), a severe form of troublesome involuntary movements commonly occurring in Parkinson's disease. Mesdopetam also has potential in treating Parkinson's disease Psychosis (PD-P). In clinical studies, mesdopetam reduces time spent with troublesome dyskinesia and thereby increases daily "good ON"-time in patients with Parkinson's disease. Preclinical studies show that mesdopetam is a potent and efficacious antidyskinetic, and that mesdopetam also has the potential to prevent the development of dyskinesia. In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB reports Last Patient Last Visit ("LPLV") achieved in Phase IIb clinical study of mesdopetam in PD-LIDs with top-line results anticipated mid-January 2023

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731758/IRLAB-reports-Last-Patient-Last-Visit-LPLV-Achieved-in-Phase-IIb-Clinical-Study-of-Mesdopetam-in-PD-LIDs-with-Top-Line-Results-Anticipated-Mid-January-2023

img.ashx?id=731758

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.