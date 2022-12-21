Relief Therapeutics to Participate in January Investor Meetings

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / RELIEF+THERAPEUTICS+Holding+SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY ) ("Relief"), a Swiss, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company identifying, developing and commercializing novel, patent protected products in selected specialty, rare and ultra-rare disease areas on a global basis, today announced the Company will present at the 15 th Annual Biotech Showcase TM and host institutional investor meetings at the event, as well as at the 12 th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event. Both in-person events are taking place January 9-10, 2023, in San Francisco.relieflogo.gif

%3Cstrong%3ELifeSci+Partners+Corporate+Access+Event%3C%2Fstrong%3E+

Jack Weinstein, chief executive officer, will host 1 x 1 institutional investor meetings.

Date/Time: Mon., Jan. 9, 2023

Location: Beacon Grand Hotel in San Francisco

To schedule a meeting on the online system managed by LifeSci Partners, please click here to register for the conference.

%3Cstrong%3EBiotech+Showcase%3C%2Fstrong%3E+

Jack Weinstein, chief executive officer, will provide an overview of Relief, its rare disease portfolio and efficient commercial footprint. Mr. Weinstein will also host 1 x 1 institutional investor meetings.

Date/Time: Tues., Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. PST

Location: Yosemite A (Ballroom Level),Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco

To schedule a meeting, investors can register on the Biotech Showcase website .

ABOUT RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is a Swiss, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on identification, development and commercialization of novel, patent-protected products intended for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases, including metabolic disorders, pulmonary diseases and connective tissue disorders. Relief's diversified pipeline consists of assets that have the potential to effectively address significant unmet medical needs, including PKU GOLIKE ® , engineered with the proprietary Physiomimic TM technology, which is the first prolonged-release amino acid product commercialized for the dietary management of phenylketonuria ("PKU"). Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including Urea Cycle Disorders ("UCDs") and Maple Syrup Urine Disease ("MSUD"). Relief also continues to develop aviptadil for several rare pulmonary indications. Further, Relief is in clinical development for APR-TD011, a differentiated acid oxidizing solution of hypochlorous acid intended for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa ("EB"), a group of rare, genetic, life-threatening connective tissue disorders; APR-TD011 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. Finally, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTD.

For more information, please visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . Follow Relief on LinkedIn .

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Catherine Day
Vice President, IR & Communications
[email protected]

LifeSci Advisors
Irina Koffler
+1-917-734-7387
[email protected]

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731759/Relief-Therapeutics-to-Participate-in-January-Investor-Meetings

