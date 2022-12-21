Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) an early-stage biotechnology company historically focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets, today announced the termination of its collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc. (AbbVie) and Ipsen BioPharm Limited (Ipsen).

Through separate agreements with AbbVie and Ipsen, Exicure was collaboratively advancing specified discovery programs in hair loss disorders and rare neurodegenerative disorders, respectively.

As a result of this termination, Exicure regains the ability to independently develop medicines targeting hair loss disorders, Angelman syndrome, and Huntington’s disease – whilst Ipsen retains the right to re-enter into the collaboration with Exicure in Huntington’s Disease and Angelman’s Syndrome

“I want to thank both AbbVie and Ipsen for their support and partnership in these joint decisions. They were both tremendous companies to be associated with and extremely helpful and collaborative in developing and advancing the terminated discovery programs. In addition to these actions, Exicure is exploring strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value,” stated Matthias Schroff, Chief Executive Officer, Exicure.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc. is an early-stage biotechnology company historically focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The Company continues to actively pursue out-licensing opportunities for its clinical asset, cavrotolimod, as well as for its preclinical candidates, including the SCN9A program for neuropathic pain, and to pursue all strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing stockholder value. For further information, see www.exicuretx.com.

