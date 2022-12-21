Exicure, Inc. Announces Termination of AbbVie and Ipsen Collaboration Agreements

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) an early-stage biotechnology company historically focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets, today announced the termination of its collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc. (AbbVie) and Ipsen BioPharm Limited (Ipsen).

Through separate agreements with AbbVie and Ipsen, Exicure was collaboratively advancing specified discovery programs in hair loss disorders and rare neurodegenerative disorders, respectively.

As a result of this termination, Exicure regains the ability to independently develop medicines targeting hair loss disorders, Angelman syndrome, and Huntington’s disease – whilst Ipsen retains the right to re-enter into the collaboration with Exicure in Huntington’s Disease and Angelman’s Syndrome

“I want to thank both AbbVie and Ipsen for their support and partnership in these joint decisions. They were both tremendous companies to be associated with and extremely helpful and collaborative in developing and advancing the terminated discovery programs. In addition to these actions, Exicure is exploring strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value,” stated Matthias Schroff, Chief Executive Officer, Exicure.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc. is an early-stage biotechnology company historically focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The Company continues to actively pursue out-licensing opportunities for its clinical asset, cavrotolimod, as well as for its preclinical candidates, including the SCN9A program for neuropathic pain, and to pursue all strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing stockholder value. For further information, see www.exicuretx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact may be deemed forward looking including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s current business plans and objectives, including the pursuit of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “advance,” “believes,” “target,” “may,” “intend,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2022, as updated by the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221214005298r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005298/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.