REPORT FROM THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN OXE MARINE AB (PUBL) ON 13 DECEMBER 2022

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2022

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The extraordinary general meeting on 13 December 2022 resolved to increase the company's share capital with SEK 29,984.62 by issuing 1,000,000 new shares to Alpraaz AB, a company owned by OXE Marine AB's (publ) board member Christian von Koenigsegg. The resolution was made in order to complete the company's directed share issue as press released on 20 November 2022.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals that have been available before the general meeting. The complete proposals are published on the company's website www.oxemarine.com.

The general meeting's resolution means that the share issue that was press released on 20 November 2022 is now completed. For further information about the share issue, please refer to the press releases published on 20 and 21 November 2022 and which are available on the company's website www.oxemarine.com.

CONTACT:

Certified Adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail [email protected].

For further information, please contact:
Anders Berg, CEO, [email protected], +46 70 358 91 55
Jonas Wikström, Chairman of the board, [email protected], +46 70 753 65 66

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16067/3684346/1736896.pdf

20221214 OXE Marine - Report from EGM 2022

favicon.png?sn=IO65436&sd=2022-12-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-from-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-oxe-marine-ab-publ-on-13-december-2022-301702832.html

SOURCE OXE Marine AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO65436&Transmission_Id=202212140553PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO65436&DateId=20221214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.