HONG KONG, Dec 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - China Tonghai Financial Limited ("Tonghai Financial" or the "Group"), is pleased to announce that it has earned the "CarbonCare Label Level 3 - Achievement" granted by CarbonCare InnoLab in recognition of its excellence in the sustainability development and efforts towards a greener future. It was also presented the "CarbonCare Star Label", a special recognition for having won the "CarbonCare Label" for three consecutive years, evidencing its outstanding performance in fulfilling carbon reduction commitments.

This year, CarbonCare InnoLab aims to rally leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions and investors worldwide for a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery after the pandemic. Looking ahead, the Group will respond to the call by promoting environmental conservation in the communities and raising green awareness among its employees, so as to further enhance long term sustainability as well as contribute to the green development of the society. As ESG continues to gain market attention, carbon reduction has become the focus and goal of more companies. Tonghai Financial had been playing active role in important environmental issues. The CarbonCare ESG Label signifies the success of the Group's effort in sustaining a green environment, and also a ringing endorsement of the commitment in providing a high standard of Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report for stakeholders.

CarbonCare InnoLab and Carbon Care Asia jointly launched the CarbonCare Label in 2011. To date, more than 450 CarbonCare Labels have been awarded to organizations in different sectors, including listed companies, government departments, public bodies, social enterprises, non-governmental organizations and commercial buildings/venues. In recent years, keeping pace with time, the Scheme has introduced different level labels so as to match the state of progress made by companies and organizations in sustainability and respond to the development in carbon management, ESG reporting and circular economy of companies.

About China Tonghai International Financial Limited
China Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kongbased financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997, it is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and others businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients. The Company continued to provide capital markets services through its representative office or the wholly-owned foreign enterprise in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Shenyang, Ningbo, Dalian, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen of the PRC and through its networks of Global Alliance Partners network and Oaklins International.

