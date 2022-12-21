2022 sees Canadian workers taking more vacation and paying less "time off tax" – ADP survey

An average of three in 10 (29%) working Canadians surveyed say they used all of their vacation time in 2022, a two percentage-point increase from 2021 (27%), but well below 2019 figures (48%). The survey also found that the “time off tax” employed Canadians incur has decreased for a second consecutive year.

Time off tax cut

According to the survey, the average Canadian worker is paying less time off tax with nearly a third (31%) saying they haven’t worked any extra hours before or after taking a one-week vacation. Those who clocked extra time to make up for a week off reported investing an average of 20 additional hours to prepare and return from their vacation. This represents a 1 hour decrease from last year, and 14 hours less than the 2020 average, the highest tax reported to date.

A ‘staycation’ for employed Canadians

Most working Canadians (69%) say they will not travel during the holiday season, representing a 7-percentage point decrease from last year.

Over half (56%) of respondents said current inflation levels played a role in their holiday travel plans.

“The data from our annual time off tax survey indicates a promising shift in Canadian workers taking back their time to disconnect from work,” said Heather Haslam, Vice President of Marketing, ADP Canada. “However, it’s important for employers to acknowledge that vacation levels continue to fall below pre-pandemic levels and external factors can impact Canadians’ ability to take time off. Organizations that can help workers prioritize healthy work life habits may contribute to increasing engagement and employee retention levels.”

Canadian workers slowly reverting to pre-pandemic vacation habits

2020 clearly marked a rupture in both time off tax levels and the number of days off the average Canadian employee took. While time off tax numbers and vacation levels slowly rebound, survey data indicates there is still work to do to ensure employees disconnect and rest.

“As we look ahead to a new year, it is promising to see a decrease in amounts of time off tax and also that Canadians are taking more of their allocated time off. 2023 marks an opportunity for employers to equip employees for wellness by encouraging workers to recharge and disconnect – promoting engagement and productivity,” concluded Haslam.

This survey was conducted by Maru+Public+Opinion using its sample and data collection experts at Maru%2FBlue November 25-27 2022 among a random selection of 811 Canadian workers who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists.

