Kennedy Wilson's Debt Platform Crosses $3 Billion in Originations

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Global real estate investment company Kennedy+Wilson (NYSE: KW) announces that its real estate debt investment platform surpassed $3 billion in originations in just over two years, with a strong pipeline of new origination opportunities heading into 2023.

Kennedy Wilson reached the milestone ahead of business plans, driven by the unique feature of lending on an unlevered basis, enabling the team to stay active while many traditional institutional lenders have reduced their origination capacity. In 2022, Kennedy Wilson originated approximately $1.1 billion in loans, including $140 million in future fundings, and achieved over $425 million in loan repayments. In the fourth quarter alone, Kennedy Wilson has closed over $235 million in new loans.

Kennedy Wilson launched its debt platform in 2020 and subsequently expanded it into Europe in mid-2021, with a target of $6 billion in total loan investments. The platform has approximately $3 billion in remaining lending capacity.

“We are pleased to close out yet another active year for our global debt platform that included building on our core strategy of providing capital for high quality properties within markets exhibiting favorable long-term supply/demand dynamics,” said Matt Windisch, Executive Vice President at Kennedy Wilson. “Recent market activity has allowed us to lend to high quality sponsors at lower leverage points with current returns to us improving into the high teens. We have more than half a dozen borrowers with multiple loans in the platform, which speaks to the strength of our relationships as well as our nimble approach to lending in a dynamic, uncertain real estate environment.”

Kennedy Wilson invests alongside its strategic partners with an average ownership of 6.6% across the debt portfolio and an expected 5% average ownership in future loans. In its role as asset manager, Kennedy Wilson is also earning customary management fees. The loans are primarily secured by multifamily, hospitality, and office properties located throughout Kennedy Wilson’s core U.S. markets.

Kennedy Wilson’s debt platform is the latest venture in the company’s long history of debt investment activity. Together with its partners, Kennedy Wilson has completed over $9 billion in real estate related debt investments since 2010.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (

NYSE:KW, Financial) is a leading global real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate through the balance sheet and through an investment management platform across the Western United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. Kennedy Wilson primarily focuses on multifamily and office properties as well as industrial and debt investments in the investment management business. For more information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

KW-IR

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on our current estimates, expectations, forecasts, projections and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results, performance or achievement, or industry results, may differ materially and adversely from the results, performance or achievement, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words like “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “plans”, “intends”, “projects”, “indicates”, “could”, “may” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221214005216r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005216/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.