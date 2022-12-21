Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) and Team Schein Members (TSMs) from around the world are celebrating the Company’s 24th annual “Holiday Cheer for Children” program, a flagship corporate initiative that helps underserved children and their families enjoy a fun and festive holiday season.

TSMs from more than 15 Company locations participated in the program, helping to brighten the holidays for more than 1,700 individuals in the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Spain. “Holiday Cheer for Children” takes different forms depending on the location, with TSMs often collecting gifts and food for donation to local nonprofit organizations.

Team Schein also provides gift cards to the Company’s philanthropic partners for families in need to help to alleviate some of the financial burden many individuals face during the holidays. The Company collaborates with local social service agencies to identify families who would most benefit from participating in the program.

“At Henry Schein, our culture is built on the belief that every person is as important as the next, and this Team Schein culture is integral to our business and at the core of our initiatives,” said Seema Bhansali, Vice President of Team Schein Member Experience & Inclusion at Henry Schein. “The ‘Holiday Cheer for Children’ program exemplifies the purpose-driven philosophy we have been committed to for more than nine decades, and we are pleased to celebrate another year of this very special program.”

Click+here for a message from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, about the positive impact “Holiday Cheer for Children” has had on local communities since 1999.

This year, TSMs from Henry Schein’s global headquarters in Melville, New York, donated gift cards to 500 local children. Purchased through support from the Henry Schein Cares Foundation and contributions from TSMs, the gift cards will be used to buy holiday gifts.

The Company partnered with 10 Long Island-based social service organizations to pre-identify participating children and their families, including: Bethany House; Espoir Youth Program, Inc.; Family and Children's Association; Family Service League; Hispanic Counseling Center; Madonna Heights; Nassau County Department of Social Services; The Raymar Children's Fund; WellLife Network; and YES Community Counseling Center.

“We have partnered with Henry Schein for 13 years, and the ‘Holiday Cheer for Children’ program has continued to have an incredible impact on the community,” said Adrienne LoPresti, Executive Director at YES Community Counseling Center. “The holiday season can be difficult for individuals facing financial hardships, and this program has helped make this time of year more joyful for many families. We are grateful to the team at Henry Schein for keeping the holiday spirit alive throughout the years.”

“Holiday Cheer for Children” is an initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the company’s global corporate social responsibility program, and is supported by the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization that advocates and supports efforts to advance health equity and empower health care professionals to promote a healthier tomorrow.

About Henry Schein Cares Foundation

Established in 2008, The Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc., fosters a rich culture of giving back to society and serving others. As a global public health advocate, the Foundation catalyzes and engages stakeholders to foster, support, and promote the health care profession, including enhancing access to care for underserved and at-risk communities, globally in all health settings. A philanthropic vehicle for driving change toward building a healthier world, the Foundation supports innovation, strengthens health care system resilience, expands access to care for underserved communities, and invests in the next generation of health care professionals.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. To learn more about the work of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, visit www.hscaresfoundation.org.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on five pillars: empowering Team Schein to reach their potential, advancing health equity and expanding access to care for underserved communities, accelerating environmental sustainability, strengthening and diversifying our supply chain, and maintaining strong ethical governance. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on four main areas: (1) wellness, treatment, prevention, and education; (2) capacity building; (3) emergency preparedness and disaster response; and (4) health system strengthening.

Rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the philosophy of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the purpose-driven vision of Henry Schein Cares is “doing well by doing good.” Our commitment to sustained, long-term economic success while also creating shared value for society is achieved through the work of Henry Schein Cares and our stakeholder model that engages all five constituents of our Mosaic of Success. To learn more about how we are making a difference, please visit: www.henryschein.com%2Fcorporatecitizenship.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 22,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental+laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, Instagram.com%2FHenrySchein, and Twitter.com%2FHenrySchein.

