GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the “Company”) ( LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, has again been named among the “Top 20 Internet Companies in Guangzhou” for the 2022 Guangzhou Internet Enterprise Rankings.



This is the fourth consecutive year that LIZHI has been included in the rankings list, which was revealed at the recent Guangzhou Internet + Industrial Investment and Financing Summit Forum, jointly organized by the Guangzhou Internet Association and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Internet Alliance.

The annual Guangzhou Internet Enterprise Rankings recognizes companies that have been outstanding in promoting Guangzhou’s innovation-driven city development strategy, greatly advanced the region’s digital economy, as well as invested significant resources to nurture both consumer and industrial internet sectors – cultivating a business environment that is conducive to grow the city’s digital economy.

As a member of the Guangzhou Internet Association, LIZHI has been industrious in using its proprietary technologies to advance Guangzhou’s digital economy and has become a model enterprise of the city’s internet sector.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, “It is an immense pleasure and honor for LIZHI to be recognized as one of the ‘Top 20 Internet Companies in Guangzhou’ this year. Receiving such accolades is always encouraging and it motivates us to continue innovating in the audio field.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to develop LIZHI’s strategy around the dual-pillar approach of interactive entertainment and audio-based social networking. We are also committed to continuously improving our proprietary technologies and driving product innovation with our core technological capabilities and a diverse range of product features. With this progress, we hope to provide even greater value and fulfillment to a wide range of users while also driving Guangzhou City’s digital development.”

Established in 2007, the Guangzhou Internet Society is a non-profit organization formed by Guangzhou-based enterprises, institutions, and people from all walks of life engaged in the internet business and internet-related industries. Evaluation of companies for the 2022 Guangzhou Internet Enterprise Rankings was led by the Guangzhou Association for Science and Technology and carried out in partnership with the Guangzhou Internet Association and the Guangdong Hong Kong Macao Greater Bay Area Internet Alliance. Experts in the digital economy and internet fields appraised nominated companies in terms of technical direction, real-world application, R&D investment, social responsibility, and more.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

