TELUS+International,a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, including AI and content moderation, today announced the launch of SPACE by TELUS International (SPACE) – a new virtual recruitment platform that provides job seekers with a fully immersive experience in a fun and interactive digital environment.

Starting from the virtual recruitment interviews to the e-signing of their employment contract, TELUS International’s entire hiring process can be completed in SPACE. Candidates enter the platform as an avatar they can customize with clothing, accessories and physical features selections to help reflect their personalities and preferences. In the SPACE lobby, candidates are free to explore various themed spaces and watch videos to learn about the TELUS International culture and team member experience, including benefits, learning and development opportunities and volunteer initiatives. Private rooms are also available in SPACE to conduct interviews, complete role-specific training assessments that may be required and sign employment contracts.

SPACE: a ‘new dawn’ for talent recruitment

SPACE encourages and creates more personal and in-depth interactions between candidates and recruiters, increases the speed and efficiency of the overall job application process, and maximizes candidate engagement. It also broadens the reach of the company’s recruitment efforts, facilitating access to a larger global talent pool and to make the process more accessible for individuals who may be unable to attend an in-person interview or job fair. This supports TELUS International’s goal of fostering a global team reflective of diverse cultures, genders, ages, religions, socio-economic status, abilities and approaches.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had a tremendous impact on all aspects of our lives, including how employees want to work, that continues to drive the evolution of corporate recruitment strategies and tactics,” said Albert Galarza, global vice president, human resources, TELUS International. “Not only have businesses had to change the way they recruit and hire talent in a post-pandemic world, they have also realized the critical importance of making these processes resilient and agile by leveraging next-gen technologies, digital platforms and cloud architectures to maintain business continuity. While traditional recruitment processes are often limited and tied to a geographical location, our new virtual platform SPACE removes that barrier while also providing candidates with an immersive view of TELUS International’s culture to ensure they’re the right fit from the start.”

An ‘out of this world’ candidate experience

SPACE enhances the candidate experience in a variety of ways, including:

S peed: Through this platform, the speed of the application process is accelerated. Candidates can meet with multiple teams the same day, including the recruiter and hiring manager, cutting down on the time it takes for the candidate to go through the interview and hiring process. The entire process can be completed in just a few hours with the recruit receiving a same day offer.

Through this platform, the speed of the application process is accelerated. Candidates can meet with multiple teams the same day, including the recruiter and hiring manager, cutting down on the time it takes for the candidate to go through the interview and hiring process. The entire process can be completed in just a few hours with the recruit receiving a same day offer. P ersonalized and inclusive : Through the use of avatars, candidates can choose from a vast library of elements to create a virtual representation of their identity by personalizing their outfits, accessories and physical appearance, allowing them to present themselves as they wish to be seen.

: Through the use of avatars, candidates can choose from a vast library of elements to create a virtual representation of their identity by personalizing their outfits, accessories and physical appearance, allowing them to present themselves as they wish to be seen. A ccessible : The platform is both mobile and desktop friendly and is accessible to anyone at any time, anywhere.

: The platform is both mobile and desktop friendly and is accessible to anyone at any time, anywhere. C ulture: On the platform, candidates are able to engage with other departments, such as the benefits or talent acquisition teams, to get a better understanding of TELUS International and its unique caring culture.

On the platform, candidates are able to engage with other departments, such as the benefits or talent acquisition teams, to get a better understanding of TELUS International and its unique caring culture. E vents: SPACE is not just for recruitment – the platform can host groups of up to 500 people for job fairs and features open spaces which can be used for other purposes, such as training and onboarding sessions. This reduces associated costs and helps new hires working in different locations to connect seamlessly.

“At TELUS International, our unique caring culture is at the core of what we do. It’s reflected in how we prioritize all our team members’ experiences, from career development to health and wellness benefits, in order to meet the needs of our diverse global workforce,” said Galarza. “We’re excited to start connecting with candidates in new ways and provide them with this unique recruitment experience. We can’t wait to meet our future team members in SPACE.”

Take a tour of SPACE by TELUS International here.

To explore current career opportunities with TELUS International, please visit us at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telusinternational.com%2Fcareers.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than one million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $4.9 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

