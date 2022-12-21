GXO Teams with BD RowaTM to Optimize Storage and Retrieval for Reverse Logistics

GXO deploys Vmax dispensing robot to create first-of-its-kind, fully automated logistics loop for major telecommunications provider

Successful pilot earlier in 2022 leads to plans for full installation

with 39 robots

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it is deploying the BD RowaTM Vmax technology solution in partnership with manufacturer BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (: BDX), providing value-added services, including a fully automated reverse logistics system, for a major telecommunications provider.

“We’re excited to partner with BD Rowa to bring its state-of-the-art automation and material-handling capabilities to our customer,” said Marv Cunningham, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Information Officer for Americas and Asia Pacific, GXO. “With help from innovative partners like BD Rowa, we'll continue to offer exceptional service for our customers around the globe, reducing costs, improving accuracy and shortening cycle times.”

By leveraging the high-density storage and retrieval power of BD RowaTM Vmax robots, GXO will be able to deliver high-capacity performance once the full suite of 39 BD RowaTM Vmax robots has been installed. Processing includes the storage and retrieval of mobile phones after they are returned, scanning and tracking them by electronic serial numbers as they move throughout the warehouse. Read more about the work GXO and BD RowaTM are doing for GXO’s telecommunications customer in a customer testimonial or watch BD RowaTM Vmax technology in action here.

“Our partnership with GXO will bring efficiencies to mobile phone returns — a high-volume process that requires automated sorting solutions, which BD Rowa pioneered in the pharmacy/healthcare setting more than 20 years ago,” said Antonios Vonofakos, VP & Managing Director at BD Rowa. “The storage and retrieval power of our Vmax dispensing robot is critical to the success of this warehouse installation.”

GXO has been providing reverse logistics services for leading global telecommunications providers for almost two decades. In reverse logistics, serialized tracking of high-value products throughout the reverse supply chain maximizes their resale value by getting them back out to consumers quickly.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 950 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

BD, the BD Logo, BD Rowa and BD Rowa Vmax are trademarks of Becton, Dickinson and Company or its affiliates.

