ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Vistas at Huning Ranch, its newest community in the Albuquerque market.



Positioned just 25 miles south of Albuquerque in the growing town of Los Lunas, homebuyers will love the family-friendly atmosphere with quick access to downtown for an array of entertainment and adventure. Los Lunas features an abundance of community parks, historic charm, and incredible schools, creating an environment where your family has the opportunity to not only grow, but thrive.

Vistas at Huning Ranch features masterplan amenities, including a 12-acre community park with basketball courts, children’s playground, large open green space, tennis courts, dog park, and gazebo. Paired with these world-class neighborhood amenities is a highly-rated onsite elementary school, less than a 5 minute walk from homeowners’ front doors.

LGI Homes at Vistas at Huning Ranch is offering a lineup of three, four, and five-bedroom homes ranging from 1,268 square feet to 2,333 square feet. Each new home includes a two-car garage and comes outfitted with the highly-sought-after LGI Homes CompleteHome™ package that includes a multitude of upgrades like granite countertops, a full suite of stainless Whirlpool® appliances in the kitchen, ENERGY STAR lighting, luxury vinyl flooring, espresso cabinets with crown molding and more. Curb appeal is unmatched as every new home comes with professional front yard landscaping, designer coach lights, and hand-selected color schemes.

New homes at Vistas at Huning Ranch start in the $270s. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 925-8227 ext 158 or visit LGIHomes.com/VistasatHuningRanch.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

