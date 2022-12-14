Identiv Introduces SaaS Platform bitse.io, Creating a Digital Identity for Every Physical Object

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022

bitse.io is built to support over a billion commissioned, uniquely identifiable tags from digitized products

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the launch of bitse.io, a powerful IoT platform with an entire catalog of pre-built customer engagement experiences that can be deployed quickly and inexpensively. The dynamic platform combines Identiv IoT tags spanning radio frequency identification (RFID), near field communications (NFC), bluetooth low energy (BLE), and other active engagement solutions with capabilities for tag commissioning, exceptional consumer experiences, and enhanced data management.

IdentivLogo_CMYK__1_Logo.jpg

bitse.io is easy to use and maintain. The flexible platform allows brands of all shapes and sizes to keep content fresh and relevant, even after tags are already commissioned. The connected platform includes serialized IDs for every product and has a digital customer audit trail. The brand engagement and protection capabilities deliver authenticity and protection from product diversion, to protect from sales outside of an authorized distribution channel. bitse.io has a full suite of data and analytics built on flexible toolsets.

"We have always been strictly focused on providing a digital identity for every physical object," said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM Transponders, Identiv. "Enabling a circular economy for product life cycles in the IoT is rooted in data. bitse.io delivers trust via transparency in supply chains and enables better decision-making through item-level data sourced from Identiv and the market's embedded IoT products across all prominent industries."

bitse.io is built on customer use cases for tag commissioning and serialization, engagement, and a validation service geared towards brand protection, diversion, and traceability. Example use cases include interactive content sequencing, event registrations, and customer loyalty programs. The platform is flexible and leverages Identiv's proprietary encoding capabilities and an open-market software development kit (SDK) for the developer community. Consumers can use various enterprise research planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and application programming interfaces (API)s for ongoing data flow and insights.

Identiv's connected ecosystems put the IoT in motion, creating digital identities for every physical object. Our innovative RFID team handles research, design, development, software and manufacturing. We embed tags, inlays, and labels in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, luxury brands, specialty retail, athletic apparel, industrial applications, smart packaging, library media, toys, wine and spirits, mobile devices, cold chain items, and perishables.

For more information on Identiv's complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact [email protected].

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.

Identiv Media Contact:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA65102&sd=2022-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identiv-introduces-saas-platform-bitseio-creating-a-digital-identity-for-every-physical-object-301702438.html

SOURCE Identiv

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA65102&Transmission_Id=202212140630PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA65102&DateId=20221214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.