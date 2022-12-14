Givex Exceeds 100-Location Mark with Reseller Distribution Channel, Sets Sights on the United States

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022

In the last 12 months, the global fintech company has gone public in Canada and the U.S., made three acquisitions and continued its focus on strategic growth

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) announced today that it has exceeded the 100-location mark with its Certified Partner Program reseller distribution channel in Canada and the United States, including multi-unit restaurants, sports stadiums and more. The reseller channel is just one prong of the Givex growth strategy; in just the last 12 months, the Toronto-based global fintech company went public in Canada, and added Counter Solutions Holdings Limited, Loyalty Lane, Inc. and Kalex Equipment Services to the Givex group.

With 118,000 active locations across the globe and growing, Givex has built a team of 20+ certified partners to get more sales coverage and exposure of its leading GivexPOS and gift card solutions in Canada and the United States.

The Givex reseller program is spearheaded by Givex Vice President of Value-Added Reseller (VAR) Services Bruce Henderson, who founded and grew leading full service POS hardware and software provider P.O.S. Canada Inc. for 30 years, which was acquired by Givex in 2017.

"The goal of the reseller program is to develop a network of partners and grow our footprint of clients in the United States and Canada," said Henderson. "These partners represent Givex and position us to their networks and give us a foot in the door, so to speak, with major brands looking for the right solution. The Givex team handles the logistics with the client, including demos, proposals, support and more, but the reseller serves as a valuable local resource to these clients."

Givex devises solutions to help its clients solve their business challenges. For example, The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL) were struggling with an outdated point-of-sale system. By utilizing GivexPOS™, The Blue Bombers were able to improve employee efficiency and happiness and create a seamless experience for its fans.

Givex can also help stadiums by developing efficient online ordering programs using QR codes to allow VIP guests to scan the code, order food using their phones and have it delivered to their seats.

"These are solutions Givex has always had, but the pandemic certainly shined a light on the need for these types of services in a venue with thousands of fans," said Henderson. "We are excited about the progress we've made so far, and look forward to the continued growth of Givex through our reseller partners."

About Givex

Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 118,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more atgivex.com.

SOURCE Givex

