TOKYO, Dec 14, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces that Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd. (TMT), its vehicle manufacturing and distribution subsidiary in Thailand, held a ceremony today in Bangkok, Thailand to celebrate its 60th anniversary.



Approximately 1,500 people attended the ceremony, including Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand, and other members of the Thai government, as well as representatives from local suppliers and dealers. Attendees from Toyota included TMC President Akio Toyoda and TMT President Noriaki Yamashita. President Toyoda expressed his gratitude to Thailand and his commitment to making further contributions.



For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/38421226.html.



Source: Toyota Motor Corporation



