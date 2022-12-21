Infinera Receives "AA" ESG Rating From MSCI

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera ( INFN) announced that it received an “AA” environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings score in the new 2022 MSCI ESG Ratings. The “AA” rating reinforces Infinera’s focus on and commitment to minimizing risks and maximizing opportunities relating to ESG.

MSCI ESG ratings assess a company’s ESG-related initiatives and score them on a seven-point scale before ranking them from AAA (the highest rank possible) to CCC (the lowest rank possible). Ratings are industry-specific and based on the company’s exposure to financial and material ESG risks, and its ability to manage those risks relative to other companies.

Infinera received its “AA” rating based on its commitment to elevating ESG as a priority and working with partners and leadership teams throughout its value chain and across its global sites to positively increase impact while minimizing risk exposure.

"Infinera remains committed to corporate social responsibility and sustainability as we drive innovation for our customers,” said David Heard, Infinera CEO. “Taking a proactive and collaborative approach while anticipating evolving regulations and shifting trends will help us to keep pace with customers’ and investors’ expectations.”

