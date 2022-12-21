SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, has named Tim Karaca its group vice president of strategic finance and investor relations. In this role, Karaca will oversee financial planning and analysis, serve as the primary contact for the investment community, and play a leadership role in guiding data analytics and business intelligence for the company.

Karaca's experience includes nearly two decades serving in various finance roles in the technology industry and for Wall Street firms leading teams and overseeing multibillion dollar P&Ls, while deploying strategic investment and growth strategies.

In recent years, Karaca served in leadership roles building corporate finance capabilities at AIG and as a senior finance leader at Bridgewater Associates. Earlier in his career, he served in multiple finance roles at Microsoft® during the company's shift from an on-premises, classic licensing structure to a cloud subscription-based delivery model through its portfolio of products and channel partners.

"Tim is a proven finance leader with deep experience across the technology space and finance industry, which makes him a natural fit to lead our investor relations, and financial planning and analysis organization," said Bart Kalsu, executive vice president and chief financial officer, SolarWinds. "As we execute our growth strategy focused on delivering platform-based technologies to accelerate business transformation, Tim's experience with companies transitioning to a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model also provides considerable value."

"It's exciting to join SolarWinds at such a transformational time in the company's history as it continues to innovate and deliver platform-based observability solutions to the market, as we recently unveiled our SolarWinds® Platform SaaS solution," said Karaca. "With a strong leadership team and a well-established global customer base in place, I look forward to further building the organization's finance capabilities while engaging the investor community in a meaningful way."

