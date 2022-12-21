VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum") (CSE:MBLM)(OTCQB:MBLMF)( FRA:C0B, Financial), a technology-driven global payment provider company is pleased to provide a product development update.

Mobilum is an innovative global payment services provider. Mobilum provides on and off ramp solutions to businesses, compliance adherence and monitoring, and money send capabilities such as our recently launched virtual IBAN accounts. Given Mobilum's vision and capabilities, we align with global companies seeking new or better ways to facilitate online payments. Our business partners are therefore leaders from innovative, high growth industries such as neo banking and digital currencies.

Recently, Mobilum initiated the development of a consumer driven offering, Mobilum Pay. This is Mobilum's most ambitious product yet. The Mobilum Pay wallet combines Mobilum's fiat to crypto onramp solution along with a debit card offering from one of the globe's largest credit card networks. Mobilum Pay ultimately aims to provide a host of features such as payment accounts for multiple currencies, debit card issuing, integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay, money transfer options, QR payments, loyalty cards, address book and more. The initial version of Mobilum Pay is scheduled to launch Q4.

As Steve LaBella, Mobilum CEO, explains, "Mobilum keeps evolving. With the soon-to-be launched Mobilum Pay, this is our first foray into what is typically viewed as the neo banking space. We are excited for this new direction while we continue to seek opportunities to increase crypto payment transactional volume, an area of the crypto industry we consider less risk-exposed. Given recent events in the crypto markets, I would also like to clarify that we have never been engaged by FTX nor any companies within its sphere of influence. We are not significantly exposed to custodial concerns of individual's digital assets nor subject to significant cryptocurrency value volatility."

Wojciech Kaszycki, Mobilum's Chairman further adds, "It is exciting to see Mobilum Technologies' offerings come together under Mobilum Pay. The neo banking industry alone is projected to be a $2 trillion industry by 2030. Mobilum seeks to capture some of this growth as we continue to grow our innovative global payment products and services."

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) ( FRA:C0B, Financial) is a technology-driven Digital Service Provider (DSP) with a mission to make digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, providing solutions for Exchanges, Wallets and Cryptocurrency Businesses, NFTs marketplaces, Protocols, Decentralized Applications and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, Metaverse and Play-to-Earn games, and Traditional Finance Institutions (Banks, Hedge Funds, Insurance and Fintech companies) opening its doors to digital assets space. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. For further information go to www.mobilum.com .

