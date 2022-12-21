BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced new partnerships with two of the world’s leading audio content providers – iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the United States and home to iHeartRadio, the free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service, and Radioline, which manages the largest audio content database of 110,000 radio and podcast streams from 161 countries – bringing enhanced, conversational AI-powered access to radio and podcast content to automakers and mobility OEMs.



In an increasingly connected content ecosystem, radio continues to prevail as a leading form of entertainment in the car, with nearly 90% of prospective car buyers stating that radio should be standard in every vehicle. With its deep focus on immersive, user-centric mobility experiences, Cerence has established a network of content partners in iHeartRadio and Radioline that enhances its audio entertainment domain with thousands of radio channels and podcasts. When combined with its industry-leading voice recognition and natural language understanding, Cerence unlocks a seamless infotainment experience that automakers and mobility OEMs can leverage to delight their drivers across languages and geographies.

"With the wide variety of content available to drivers on a minute-by-minute basis, radio and podcasts are still a critical piece of the in-car entertainment experience,” said Nils Schanz, Chief Product Officer, Cerence. “By partnering with iHeartRadio and Radioline, we bring the same global, user-centric approach we take to build Cerence-powered in-car experiences and apply it specifically to audio content, enabling automakers and mobility OEMs to meet the entertainment needs of their drivers worldwide.”

iHeartRadio features thousands of live radio stations from across the United States and is home to the iHeartPodcast Network which features more than 750 iHeartRadio Original Podcasts that span every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, comedy and true crime – and everything in between – making iHeartRadio the largest publisher of podcast content in the world with more than 440 million downloads each month. Additionally, iHeartRadio distributes hundreds of thousands of third-party podcasts allowing listeners to access all their favorite podcasts all in one place. With iHeartRadio, listeners can enjoy their music and podcasts across hundreds of unique platforms including in-car, in-home, on wearables, across gaming consoles and more – making their favorite audio content available everywhere they are, on the devices they use most.

"We are proud to team up with Cerence to offer automakers access to new and innovate paths to accessing iHeart content,” said John Vermeer, Executive Vice President, Digital Distribution and Platform Partnerships for iHeartMedia. “Our goal is to provide listeners with the products and services they expect, and Cerence’s industry-leading natural language understanding will provide drivers with seamless voice-enabled access to our vast library of live radio stations and chart-topping podcasts as they travel across the U.S.”

Radioline’s extensive content library is available in local, regional, and thematic catalogs and enriched with metadata, EPG and advanced freemium features. Today, Radioline services are available worldwide across devices (mobile, CTV, auto, wearables, and more) and operating systems (iOS, Android, Linux, Harmony OS, etc.), empowering users with listening continuity and synchronization of favorites and bookmarks across their digital and device ecosystem. Radioline offers both B2C and B2B solutions, working with more than 50 partners including telcos, OEMs, middleware, media groups, and more.

“It's an honor to be recognized as the world’s reference database for radio and podcast content,” said Xavier Filliol, COO of Radioline. “Cerence delivers the most exciting conversational AI-powered experiences across mobility with an impressive footprint in the automotive industry, and we are excited to partner with them to bring our extensive content library to drivers.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 450 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [ IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Radioline

Radioline is the world's most comprehensive station and podcast database, with advanced services distributed to all screens by a wide range of partners since 2006. Built on a highly scalable platform, the apps provide access to local/regional catalogs, enriched with EPGs and metadata. It also offers unique and simple features, such as exporting a live radio track to a streaming playlist (Deezer/Spotify), seamless listening continuity cross-device, live sports microgaming, hybrid radio (with TDF) etc. Radioline is a Baracoda group Company. More about Radioline: business.radioline.co.

