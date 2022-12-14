Veeva's Dan Crawford Elected Chair of CDISC Advisory Council

AUSTIN, Texas and PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and CDISC are pleased to announce that Dan Crawford, Veeva Clinical Database (CDB) principal consultant, has been elected chair of the CDISC Advisory Council (CAC). The CAC comprises representatives from CDISC platinum members who play an important role in shaping CDISC's development and direction, providing the CDISC executive team with recommendations that support CDISC goals.

A long-time CDISC volunteer, Dan is an expert in CDISC standards and has been instrumental in developing CDISC's data collection standard, CDASH. As CAC chair, he will work closely with clinical leaders from top 20 pharma, emerging biotechs, clinical research organizations (CROs), and technology providers. Dan will also serve as an advisor to the CDISC board of directors to represent the views, perspectives, and interests of the CAC.

"I'm honored to be elected chair of the CDISC Advisory Council and serve as the voice for its representatives," said Crawford. "Veeva is on the frontlines working with customers to transform data collection and cleaning to help data managers spend more time on valuable scientific analysis. I hope to bring my experiences developing and implementing CDISC standards forward to advance the industry and communicate the benefits of data standards."

By adopting CDISC standards, life sciences companies can set up and close trials and deliver standardized data to regulatory agencies faster. This can accelerate study execution and speed­ access to new medicines and treatments.

"The CAC is essential in ensuring CDISC standards continue to drive operational efficiencies within the organizations that use them to expedite the regulatory review process and reduce time to market," said David A. Evans, president and CEO of CDISC. "We're thrilled to welcome Dan and his expertise to the role of CAC Chair."

Veeva is proud to support life sciences companies with Veeva Vault CDMS, a unified data management solution for clinical data capture, cleaning, and coding. For more information, visit Vault CDMS.

ABOUT CDISC

CDISC creates clarity in clinical research by convening a global community to develop and advance data standards of the highest quality. Required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), recommended by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and adopted by the world's leading research organizations, CDISC standards enable the accessibility, interoperability, and reusability of data. With the help of CDISC standards, the entire research community can maximize the value of data for more efficient and meaningful research that has invaluable impact on global health. CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit charitable organization and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with hundreds of employees, volunteers, and member organizations around the world. Learn more at www.cdisc.org.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

