Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) ("Butterfly"), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, today announced that it will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, California on January 9-12, 2023. Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Business Development Officer, and Heather Getz, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will present on January 12, 2023 at 9:00 am Pacific Time at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, Elizabethan D conference room.

A live webcast of the presentation and an archived recording will be available in the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of the Butterfly Network investor website.

About Butterfly Network, Inc.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for trained healthcare professionals only.

For more information, visit www.butterflynetwork.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005154/en/