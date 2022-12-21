AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. Features Former Real Housewives Vicki Gunvalson and LeeAnne Locken as Latest AirSculpt® Clients

Vicki and LeeAnne will reveal their results via Instagram Live on December 15

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) ( AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, and its Founder and CEO, Dr. Aaron Rollins are thrilled to join former Real Housewives stars Vicki Gunvalson and LeeAnne Locken to reveal their AirSculpt results on Instagram Live on December 15 at 1:00 p.m. EST. AirSculpt has chronicled Vicki and Leeanne’s experience, from consult to procedure, over the past month on AirSculpt TV episodes on @elitebodysculpture Instagram.

“We’re excited to share Vicki and LeeAnne’s amazing AirSculpt® results,” said Stephanie Greene, Chief Marketing Officer of AirSculpt® Technologies. “They are both beautiful women, inside and out, and their transformative results from AirSculpt® not only enhance their beauty but dare I say, unlock even more of the trademark confidence and moxie of two of our favorite Housewives.”

LeeAnne Locken said, "I've actually experienced the benefits of AirSculpt® twice! I had such a great result with my initial AirSculpt® procedure that I came back again to experience AirSculpt® Smooth which permanently removes cellulite. Who wouldn't want that?"

"The AirSculpt® experience was amazing. It's hard to believe I was on vacation in Mexico one day, getting my procedure in San Diego the next and then off to New York City for work all within 48 hours,” said Vicki Gunvalson, “The quick recovery was amazing. I can't wait to share my final results."

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at Elite Body Sculpture offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

More than 30,000 AirSculpt cases have been performed in AirSculpt Technologies’ premium locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. For additional information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 22 centers, visit www.airsculpt.com.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Evans Greene
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]

About AirSculpt®
AirSculpt® Technologies ( AIRS) is an experienced, fast-growing national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.

