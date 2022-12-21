Yesterday, Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) – the leading online behavioral health company – has been honored as the “Best Large Service” of Verywell Mind’s second annual 2022+Online+Therapy+Awards. For these awards, Verywell Mind conducted a comprehensive and proprietary analysis of digital therapy platforms, designed to help readers find options that suit their individual needs and serve as a starting point for anyone who may not know where to begin.

“Talkspace was founded on the mission to democratize therapy and to make quality mental health care affordable, accessible, and convenient for everyone,” said Katelyn Watson, Chief Marketing Officer at Talkspace.“As the demand for mental health services and interest in teletherapy continues to grow, we are proud to have built a model for mental health care that allows for greater accessibility to reach more members, whether they’re paying for their treatment out-of-pocket or increasingly through their insurance plan or employer. We have tremendous pride in how we provide high quality therapy, and are truly honored and greatly appreciative of Verywell Mind’s recognition of our work.”

Verywell Mind evaluated 55 online therapy companies and 25 therapist directories, in addition to surveying over 10,000 therapy users on top criteria they consider when choosing a service, including affordability, credibility, accessibility and user satisfaction. A special emphasis was placed on companies that offer inclusive support and those that service therapy deserts, making therapy more inclusive and attainable for all. The process for testing and analyzing nominees was created by Verywell Mind editors with guidance from mental health experts Amy Marschall, PsyD, Nic Hardy, PhD, LCSW, and Hannah Owens, LMSW, who helped evaluate and test each service.

For more information on the Verywell Mind Online Therapy Awards and to read more about the list of winners, visit here. For Verywell Mind’s full review of Talkspace, visit here.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including video, text or audio chat sessions and/or unlimited text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covered approximately 86 million lives at September 30, 2022, through our partnerships with insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

