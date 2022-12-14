Global Brands Lean on Business Spend Management to Bolster Resilience

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022

Companies are finding savings, boosting productivity, and driving sustainability through Coupa's BSM platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global brands are relying on Business Spend Management (BSM) to build resilience into their organizations, sharing inspiring stories, insights, and successes of their transformations during Coupa Software's (NASDAQ: COUP) 2022 Executive Summit Series. The series brought together more than 500 executives across Australia, Singapore, France, U.K., and the U.S.

coupa_Logo.jpg

The volatility of the global economy has forced businesses to face a level of uncertainty that hasn't been experienced in at least a decade. Organizational resiliency is being tested, bringing the Coupa community together to collaborate in preparation for whatever new disruptions and challenges will come in 2023.

"For us, every dollar saved is another dollar put towards a cure," said JR Miller, chief financial officer, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "In the last three years, LLS has freed up $18.4 million through smarter business spending through Coupa that we've invested in lifesaving programs. That translates to a 6.3% improvement in operating margin. I hope sharing our success with the Coupa community empowers others in their missions as well. There is no better way to tackle complex problems than leveraging the collective brain power of your peers."

Executives from more than 25 Coupa customers, including AstraZeneca, Diageo, HSBC, UPS, and Uber shared stories of how their organizations leverage Coupa's BSM platform to accelerate performance and unlock purpose. Whether it's to scale and grow on the path to an IPO, deliver on corporate ESG initiatives, or improve financial maturity – BSM plays a strategic role in achieving growth and transformation goals.

"We're in rapid growth mode, so we need a platform that can scale and move forward with us. With Coupa, everything is connected, automated, and streamlined," said David Hose, director of financial systems, Bowery Farming. "Centralized spend visibility is critical to cost management leading up to IPO. In less than a year, Bowery has already recouped our Coupa subscription cost through process automation and working capital optimization."
"Resilient companies succeed while others struggle because they don't panic," said Chandar Pattabhiram, chief marketing officer, Coupa. "Instead of investing less, these companies see turbulent times as an opportunity to invest smarter. We're proud of our community and are committed to helping our customers reduce risks, increase efficiency, and drive profitability. Meeting new operational, ESG, and financial challenges will take the collective knowledge of all of us, from every corner of procurement, finance, supply chain, operations, treasury, and IT."

Coupa's Executive Summit Series will be back in 2023, with more opportunities for the BSM community to connect, brainstorm, and develop strategies to tackle complex global challenges.

Want to make every dollar spent more effective and sustainable? Join Coupa at Inspire Americas and Inspire EMEA, the flagship global BSM community event.

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at www.coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=SF65018&sd=2022-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-brands-lean-on-business-spend-management-to-bolster-resilience-301702584.html

SOURCE Coupa Software

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF65018&Transmission_Id=202212140800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF65018&DateId=20221214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.