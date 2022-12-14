Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Hires Amy Liles as SVP of Sales

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2022

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announces that it has hired Amy Liles as its Senior Vice President of Sales.

In this position, Liles will be responsible for overseeing the Company's Corporate Partnership Sales and Activation Department, generating new revenue, growing existing partners, and building relationships with current partners across all lines of business.

"It's great to have Amy, with her experience and depth of knowledge in building strong, profitable partnerships, join our team and help drive our continued success," said EVP of Sales and Marketing Vic Gregovits.

Liles comes to HOFV with a strong background and experience with corporate outreach and cultivating business-to-business partnerships. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Andretti Autosport LMP3 team in Indianapolis, IN, where she planned and executed multimillion dollar sponsorship and activation programs with global and national corporate sponsors. Prior to that, Liles' broad leadership career path includes various roles in sales, marketing, and public relations in the luxury hospitality, real estate development, and professional sports industries.

Liles is a northeast Ohio native and has a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Kent State University.

In addition, as an inducement to accept her appointment as Senior Vice President of Sales with HOF Village Newco, LLC ("HOF Village"), the Company granted 85,499 restricted stock units (the "RSUs") with respect to the Company's common stock, $0.0001 par value. The grant was made as an inducement award in accordance with the offer of employment of Ms. Liles and was not granted under the Company's Amended 2020 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "2020 Plan") but is subject to substantially the same terms and conditions as the 2020 Plan. The grant, which is subject to an award agreement, will vest in one-third increments on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the new employee's start date, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date.

ABOUT HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

SOURCE Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

