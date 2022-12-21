Expansion of Fidium to Continue in Northern New England in 2023

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Expansion of Fidium Fiber’s multi-gig speeds and delightful service experience will continue across northern New England in 2023. Residents in the communities of Lewiston, Scarborough, Ellsworth, and Blue Hill, Maine, and St. Albans, Vt. can pre-order+Fidium+Fiber%2C+Consolidated+Communications%26rsquo%3B+residential+fiber+internet+service.

“Residents across northern New England have been waiting for better internet, and it’s coming soon in these and more communities,” said Erik Garr, president of Fidium Fiber. “I’m really excited for everyone to experience the full Fidium treatment, with superfast speeds, a WiFi experience that works with your needs, and customer service that makes you smile.”

More information will be shared with the town and residents as the new fiber build progresses. Residents can sign up to receive emails to stay up to date. Mailers, door hangers and construction alerts will be distributed to keep the public informed.

Fidium+Fiber delivers multi-gig, symmetrical, fiber internet without contracts, data caps or hassles. All Fidium plans offer symmetrical speeds from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs. Customers can also get phone service through VoIP plans and streaming+TV+service. Get your entertainment at home or on the go without fussy equipment to clutter your rooftop.

To learn more, visit FidiumFiber.com. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com%2FFidiumFiber, Twitter.com%2FFidiumFiber, instagram.com%2Ffidiumfiber. Discounts are available to qualified customers through the Affordable+Connectivity+Plan+and+Lifeline.

About Fidium Fiber
%3Cb%3EFidium+Fiber%3C%2Fb%3Eis a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from %3Cb%3EConsolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221214005170r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005170/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.