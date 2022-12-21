Expansion of Fidium Fiber’s multi-gig speeds and delightful service experience will continue across northern New England in 2023. Residents in the communities of Lewiston, Scarborough, Ellsworth, and Blue Hill, Maine, and St. Albans, Vt. can pre-order+Fidium+Fiber%2C+Consolidated+Communications%26rsquo%3B+residential+fiber+internet+service.

“Residents across northern New England have been waiting for better internet, and it’s coming soon in these and more communities,” said Erik Garr, president of Fidium Fiber. “I’m really excited for everyone to experience the full Fidium treatment, with superfast speeds, a WiFi experience that works with your needs, and customer service that makes you smile.”

More information will be shared with the town and residents as the new fiber build progresses. Residents can sign up to receive emails to stay up to date. Mailers, door hangers and construction alerts will be distributed to keep the public informed.

Fidium+Fiber delivers multi-gig, symmetrical, fiber internet without contracts, data caps or hassles. All Fidium plans offer symmetrical speeds from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs. Customers can also get phone service through VoIP plans and streaming+TV+service. Get your entertainment at home or on the go without fussy equipment to clutter your rooftop.

To learn more, visit FidiumFiber.com. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com%2FFidiumFiber, Twitter.com%2FFidiumFiber, instagram.com%2Ffidiumfiber. Discounts are available to qualified customers through the Affordable+Connectivity+Plan+and+Lifeline.

About Fidium Fiber

%3Cb%3EFidium+Fiber%3C%2Fb%3Eis a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from %3Cb%3EConsolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.

