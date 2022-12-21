Dedicado, a leading telecommunications company in Uruguay, recently deployed a high-capacity, resilient network between Argentina and Uruguay. Dedicado is leveraging Ciena%26rsquo%3Bs (NYSE: CIEN) 6500+Packet-Optical+Platform powered by WaveLogic+5+Extreme (WL5e) coherent optical technology in both terrestrial and submarine network segments. Believed to be the first high-capacity 600G to 800G network between Argentina and Uruguay, this upgrade creates a more adaptive network to support 5G, over-the-top (OTT) services and data center traffic. The network can deliver up to 25.2 Tbps between the countries.

Key Facts:

Dedicado’s new high-capacity network provides new levels of flexibility to support unpredictable traffic demands. Ciena’s open, programmable architecture with WL5e optics allows Dedicado to rapidly scale its network, protect traffic from potential faults and drive greater network efficiency.

Additionally, Dedicado improves operational efficiencies with the deployment of a single technology across both terrestrial and submarine links and increases network capacity with the deployment of 600G and 800G wavelengths. Ciena’s WL5e delivers lower cost per bit and provides more service density, while using less power in comparison to competing commercial solutions.

Dedicado is also utilizing Ciena’s industry-leading Manage%2C+Control+and+Plan+%28MCP%29 domain controller, which uses advanced analytics and open interfaces to provide real-time network intelligence and visibility into the performance of the network in order to ensure a high connectivity experience.

Executive Comments:

“At Dedicado, we have been investing in and driving innovation through state-of-the-art technology to meet the ever-increasing bandwidth requirements of different sectors of society. We are proud to be at the forefront of the market in innovation; Ciena’s extensive presence in our region and proven track record in helping network providers effectively address surging bandwidth demands were critical factors in our decision for this upgrade. Ciena’s WaveLogic technology not only prepares our network for today’s digital content requirements, but also sets us on a path to support future demands. As a sign of confidence, Dedicado continues to reinvest in Uruguay by executing one of the largest local investment projects, while relying on the leadership of its services." - Arturo Vargas, CEO, Dedicado

“With Ciena, Dedicado strengthens its position in a highly competitive and aggressive market. Providing its customers with a reliable and robust network, both on land and undersea, is key to supporting the increasing need for bandwidth and high-speed services in our digitally driven society.” – Marcelo de la Fuente, Sales Director for Southern Cone, Ciena

About Dedicado

Dedicado is the largest private national telecommunications company in Uruguay, which offers data transmission and broadband Internet services over its own network. It has a broad portfolio of products and services to provide global solutions tailored to the needs of its customers in all market segments. The technology used by Dedicado allows it to offer its customers a guarantee of the contracted bandwidth. Visit dedicado.com.uy.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive NetworkTM in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter %40Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena+Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

