Diverse Assemblage of International Business Veterans to Lead the Company

MIRAMAR, FL, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. ( PARG) (the “Company” or “PARG”), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company commercializing its Digital Twin technology “Twin Infra” for the international construction industry, is pleased to announce that the Company has seated its initial executive management team.

Power Americas Resource Group is now a diverse assemblage of proven international business leaders working collaboratively to fully realize the potential of its technology and the opportunity for the Company and its shareholders.

Power Americas Resource Group is built upon its novel application of Digital Twin technology. Digital Twin is a digital representation of a physical object, process or service. A digital twin is typically a digital replica of an object or project in the physical world, which can range from a simple motor to enormous construction projects. By using digital twin technology, engineers, architects, and more can virtually replicate processes or performance in order to collect data to predict how the physical project will perform.

Power Americas Resource Group’s executive leadership team includes Mr. Mark Croskery as Chief Executive Officer, President, Secretary & Director of the Company; Mr. Ramasamy Balasubramanian as the Company’s Treasurer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors; and Mr. Kirubakaran Candasamy as Chief Technology Officer and Director of the Company. The Company is also intent on adding additional board members in the very near future as it pursues a listing on a senior exchange.

Croskery has fifteen years of experience in financial services, wealth management, investment banking, private equity, financial advisory & consulting in Jamaica and the Caribbean, and as a trusted advisor to many businesses and individuals. He founded Croskery Capital Limited in 2019, as a consulting company in Jamaica offering advisory services to high-growth or distressed businesses and was central in taking the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE: JSE) public in June of 2013.

Since 2001, Mr. Balasubramanian has been the Founder and Managing Director of KKMSOFT (P) LTD., Chennai, which is a technology integrator for Digital Transformation of Government, Transportation, Infrastructure, Construction, Manufacturing, and Automotive Businesses, helping them achieve better productivity, profitability, and service excellence. The company has years of experience servicing some 5000 customers across seven countries with product, process and automation consultancy and Industry 4.0 technologies.

Mr. Candasamy has served as the Chief Technology Officer of KKMSOFT (P) LTD., Chennai since 2016. During his tenure with KKMSOFT he provided technical leadership in framework and tools critical for organic growth while supporting organizational growth plans and digital transformation goals, propelling consulting division sales from $50k to $1M while enabling overall company growth to move from $1M to $7M annual revenue.

“I’m honored to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of this talented, highly experienced team officiating the genuine opportunity that is Power Americas Resource group,” stated Mark Croskery, Chief Executive Officer. “Mr. Balasubramanian and Mr. Candasamy are uniquely experienced and highly qualified, understanding both the core technology, its application and the potential to scale.”

“Together, we are excited to see what the future holds for the Company, its shareholders, and truly, building better using the efficiencies afforded by Digital Twin Technology in the marketplace.”

About Twin Infra:

Most project management software or digital twin solutions exist as disjoint silos for managing data across various stages of a building's Lifecycle. Contrarily, Twin Infra provides a seamless, yet modular platform from design, construction, maintenance and facilities management phase with deep integration with industry standard enterprise solutions like Autodesk solutions, ERP, MS project, SCM etc.

Twin Infra is implemented with the latest cutting edge technologies like AI /ML for project optimization, AI based smart search, Blockchain for smart and secure contracts, robotized automation of enterprise software integration processes, Metaverse like collaboration and project visualization, external integration to drone based survey and many more systems on its open integration approach.

The deployment and implementation of Twin Infra solutions is extremely flexible with support for on premises, private cloud and hosted environments with a dynamic subscription licensing for large and small teams that is scalable with project needs

The Company believes over time, Twin Infra will become an universal platform for businesses, contractors, architects, suppliers, vendors, compliance authorities and customers to come together in the Metaverse to efficiently do their business in a secure, productive and collaborative manner.

ABOUT US:

Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. ( PARG, Financial) is the owner of various proprietary assets and intellectual property collectively known as "Twin Infra". Twin Infra is a complete IT -- SaaS solution for the Construction/Infrastructure industry based on the concept of "Digital Twin". A Digital Twin is a virtual representation of an object or system that spans its lifecycle from concept to retirement. It is manifested as an Analytical/Digital or 3D Model and is updated from real time-data captured by people or Systems, that is fed by people, systems, equipment, or sensors to help in streamlining, decision making and optimization of the construction, management or maintenance processes. The Twin Infra module is an integrated SaaS based cloud platform to manage data models, people, process, and assets throughout the lifecycle of a construction project. The Twin Infra module has project management, process management, design data management and predictive analytic features to anticipate and forecast in all the stages of Construction/Infra from Design to Handover and maintenance. It works on public, private, and virtual cloud infrastructure and uses Artificial Intelligence for operational insights and efficiency.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact Information:

Principal Executive Offices:

3350 SW 148th Avenue

Suite 203

Miramar, FL 33027

(888) 507-4751

www.poweramericas.net

[email protected]

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media Inc.

[email protected]

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com



