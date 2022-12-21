Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Corvallis area residents. Customers can shop through thousands of affordable vehicles in the country, secure auto+financing or use the car+loan+calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005020/en/

Carvana widens its footprint in Oregon, offering as-soon-as-next-day delivery in Corvallis. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers can save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car® by skipping the dealership and shopping online. Carvana allows customers to shop for vehicles on a budget that works best for them. To give customers the peace of mind and time to confirm that their vehicle fits their needs, all vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory come with a 7-day return policy.

Carvana gives customers a high-definition, 360-degree virtual tour of every vehicle, inside and out. Carvana Certified vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

Customers can also trade in or sell a vehicle by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com and answering a few questions. Carvana can pick the vehicle up and bring them a check as soon as the next day.

“We look forward to expanding our offering to Corvallis residents and bringing our national inventory of affordable vehicles to the area,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We’re confident Corvallis residents will appreciate the ease, convenience, and value that comes with purchasing your car online and having it delivered to your doorstep as soon as the next day. ”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 316 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana.com enables customers to quickly and easily shop thousands of vehicles, finance, trade+in+or+sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts and schedule delivery or pickup at one of its patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or the Carvana+Blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005020/en/