IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced two new additions to the company with the hiring of Rima Alameddine as IonQ’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and the appointment of Wendy Thomas, President and CEO of Secureworks, to the IonQ Board of Directors.

As the CRO, Alameddine joins IonQ’s leadership team directly from NVIDIA, where she served as Vice President of Enterprise Sales for the Americas across multiple industries. At IonQ, she will lead the company’s commercial strategy to make quantum applications a widely-accessible reality. As a member of the Board of Directors, Thomas will help support IonQ as it builds the world's best quantum computers to solve the world's most complex problems. Both Alameddine and Thomas will play a key role in the company’s mission to build the world’s best quantum computers to solve the world’s most complex problems.

“Welcoming Rima to IonQ’s leadership team and Wendy to our Board of Directors is both a pleasure and a meeting of the minds. Both have incredibly impressive careers that showcase the same visionary thinking and a strategic growth mindset that we have here at IonQ. Rima’s experience with NVIDIA and Cisco will help propel IonQ’s commercial strategy forward, helping current and future customers realize the power of quantum. Wendy brings a unique combination of finance, security, and technology expertise to the Board. I’m looking forward to working alongside both Rima and Wendy to fulfill our company mission,” said Peter Chapman, CEO and President, IonQ.

Alameddine will lead IonQ’s rapidly growing sales and revenue business unit, creating the roadmap for current and future customers to transform their industries and solve some of the world’s biggest problems using quantum solutions. She assumed multiple leadership roles in her nearly seven-year tenure at NVIDIA. Starting with establishing and leading the company's sales business for the Eastern half of the United States and then proceeding to build and grow the Americas sales business across multiple industries by educating customers and helping them leverage the power of AI to solve problems. Prior to that, she spent 18 years at Cisco where she led the New York Enterprise business across the company's full portfolio of solutions, and also served as the executive sponsor for Cisco’s leadership development program. Under Alameddine’s leadership, IonQ will significantly invest in its commercialization efforts, which will contribute towards impactful growth in the coming years.

“I’m thrilled to join IonQ at such an exciting time in the quantum computing industry. Beyond its cutting-edge technology, what attracted me to IonQ is the remarkable vision of the company’s leadership, and the real impact current and future customers can make on the world through quantum solutions. I’ve dedicated my career to helping customers realize the incredible power of technology and arming them with capabilities to solve tough challenges. Along with my talented team, I’m looking forward to partnering with world-class organizations to push the boundaries of what is possible,” said Alameddine.

Thomas leverages over 25 years of experience in strategic and functional leadership roles in the enterprise and brings a stellar track record as a transformative leader in the technology industry. First as CFO and now in her role as CEO, she led an organizational change strategy that grew Secureworks to a publicly traded cybersecurity leader with a market capitalization of more than $500 million. She joined Secureworks in 2008 leading Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), where she helped to execute strategic acquisitions that scaled the business and Secureworks’ IPO in 2016. In addition to serving as CFO and CEO of Secureworks, she has also held roles including Chief Product Officer (CPO) and president of customer success, where she drove a customer-centric approach to help organizations achieve better security outcomes. Her past experience includes leadership roles at FirstData, BellSouth, and Internap Network Services, Inc.

“I believe in the transformative power of technology to help us thrive – not just as companies but as a global citizenry,” said Thomas. “I chose this opportunity because I see how quantum computing can positively impact the world, letting us accelerate scientific breakthroughs that drive human progress. IonQ’s technology is uniquely positioned to fulfill the promise of quantum, and I’m pleased to work with Peter and his leadership team to scale the company’s commercial success in the months to come.”

Alameddine’s hire as CRO and Thomas’ appointment to the Board marks another accomplishment for IonQ as it makes good on its commitment to diverse perspectives among its leadership team. As Thomas joins, Dr. Blake Byers, Founder of Byers Capital will step down from IonQ’s Board. Dr. Byers had served on IonQ’s Board since 2017.

In addition to leadership updates, IonQ also has shared a number of recent news announcements focused on commercial success, such as a %2413.4+million+contract+with+the+U.S.+Air+Force+Research+Lab to provide them with access to trapped ion systems for quantum computing hardware research and development. Other recent partnerships include Dell+Technologies, Hyundai%2C+Airbus, GE Research, and Goldman Sachs, among others.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, including IonQ Aria, a system that boasts industry-leading 25 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Dr. Christopher Monroe and Dr. Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to IonQ’s ability to further develop and advance its quantum computers and achieve scale; IonQ’s market opportunity and anticipated growth; IonQ’s commercial strategy and availability; and the commercial benefits to customers of using quantum computing solutions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and IonQ’s products, services and solutions; the ability of IonQ to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005339/en/

