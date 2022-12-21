Cloudflare%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it has achieved the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP®) Moderate Status. Achieving FedRAMP authorization reinforces Cloudflare’s commitment to the Public Sector and the U.S. federal agencies, U.S. state and local governments and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Cloudflare supports these critical organizations as they aim to provide a faster and safer online experience for constituents, secure remote workforces, and protect network and critical infrastructure, whether using on-premises or hybrid cloud deployments.

The Biden+administration continues to emphasize the urgent need to strengthen the cybersecurity and resiliency of the country’s critical infrastructure and technologies. As the threat landscape intensifies, cybersecurity best-practices have shifted from the walled-garden approach with VPNs to the more secure, Zero Trust framework – in which organizations do not automatically trust any requests to data or resources. Federal, state and local government agencies can now leverage the Cloudflare platform to address cyber requirements called out in EO 14028, M-22-09 and NIST 800-207. The same platform can be used to improve delivery of citizen services, in alignment with EO 14058.

“Cloudflare has long served the most technical, security-aware agencies like the FBI and U.S Department of State,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “With this FedRAMP milestone, Cloudflare can serve more agencies, as well as the companies that sell to them.”

Cloudflare provides security, performance, and reliability services through its global network to over 40 United States Federal Government agencies. In 2021, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) began utilizing Cloudflare to deliver a protective DNS resolver solution for all Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies. Cloudflare is committed to supporting critical government functions, including the nation's election infrastructure. Through its Athenian+Project, Cloudflare provides services for free to state, county, and local officials administering elections. Officials in more than half of U.S. states in the 2020 election took advantage of Cloudflare's services which secured access to information on their websites.

Cloudflare is available on the FedRAMP marketplace here. To learn more about Cloudflare, its Web, Application & Zero Trust solutions, and how it supports the public sector check out the resources below:

