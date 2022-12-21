Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business magazine for the eleventh consecutive year. After polling thousands of employees across the state of Utah, this Utah Business award recognizes organizations that go above and beyond, ensuring work-life balance, supportive leadership and the overall well-being of their people and teams.

Aligning with Domo’s core values, Domo continues to offer first-class benefit packages while focusing on building diverse and high-performing inclusive teams. Domo believes in putting all of its employees first, where they have made a commitment to offering special benefits to employees on maternity and paternity leave. As well, Domo’s commitment to diversity and inclusion remains a priority, with 50% of its board members now diverse and 40% of its C-level executives now diverse. Domo is a proud supporter of the Utah-based LGBTQ+ non-profit Encircle and has also been recognized by Parity.org’s Best Companies for Women to Advance List for the third consecutive year.

“At Domo, the key to our success is the people who make it a great place to work, where we embrace data, win together and go beyond,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “To receive this recognition for an eleventh year in a row is a tremendous honor. In the last year, I’ve seen the continued commitment of creating a workplace that is inclusive and diverse, and a place that allows the best to thrive.”

For a full list of Domo’s honors, visit www.domo.com%2Fcompany%2Faccolades.

All 2022 Best Companies to Work For winners will be featured in Utah Business’ December edition. For more information about working at Domo or to apply for a career with the company, visit www.domo.com%2Fcompany%2Fcareers.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005314/en/