Charlotte Fire Department Orders Fully Electric Vector™ Pumper for Its New All-Electric Fire House

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Spartan+Emergency+Response, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., and leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, announces Charlotte Fire Department has ordered an all-electric Vector fire truck, expected to be the first of its kind operating in North Carolina and the Southeast. This all-electric fire truck will be housed in the city’s first all-electric fire house set to open in 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005670/en/

Charlotte%2C_NC_Fire_Department_Orders_a_Fully-Electric_Vector_Fire_Truck.jpg

Spartan Emergency Response, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., and leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, announces Charlotte Fire Department has ordered an all-electric Vector™ fire truck, expected to be the first of its kind operating in North Carolina and the Southeast. This all-electric fire truck will be housed in the city’s first all-electric fire house set to open in 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

Equipped with 327 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of proven automotive-grade batteries, Charlotte’s Vector will deliver the longest electric pumping duration in the industry, enabling its fire department to accomplish typical driving and pumping tasks exclusively on electrically generated power. The design also features low battery cell placement, offering a safer, lower center of gravity for enhanced stability while operating.

Charlotte’s Station 30 will be a three-bay, two-story, all-electric firehouse on a three-acre site across the street from the Police and Fire Training Academy. The 14,000-square-foot facility will house Vector, charging apparatus and additional elements to make it a fully electric facility.

As the first all-electric North American style fire truck, Vector will be similar in design to Charlotte’s current fleet of Smeal fire apparatus, offering firefighters the same truck style and working features they are used to, making for a smooth transition.

“We are honored to continue serving the Charlotte Fire Department, a longtime Smeal pumper and aerial customer,” said Chris Wade, Spartan Director of Sales. “Working with Fire Chief Reginald Johnson, Fleet Manager Capt. Josh Westbrooks and their teams, we are excited to partner with them on this electric fire truck and this future vision for the Queen City.”

REV Fire Group introduced the Vector fire truck in August 2021, representing the latest in green, energy-efficient technology for the daily use of fire services. Atlantic Coast Fire Trucks, an authorized dealer for Spartan, Smeal and Ladder Tower, is handling the order and delivery is expected in 2024.

About Spartan Emergency Response

Spartan+Emergency+Response, comprised of REV Group subsidiaries Spartan Fire, LLC, Smeal SFA, LLC, Smeal LTC, LLC and Smeal Holding, LLC, is a North American leader in the emergency response market and offers brands including Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Spartan Fire Chassis, Smeal, and Ladder Tower. Spartan Emergency Response vehicles are well known for safety, quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The company operates facilities in Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Nebraska, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV+Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221214005670r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005670/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.