UC Davis to Offer MOOCs and SEO Professional Certificate on edX

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LANHAM, Md., Dec. 14, 2022

Expanded partnership brings UC Davis' online offerings to over 46 million learners worldwide

LANHAM, Md., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced that the University of California, Davis has joined its global partner community with the intent to launch a suite of free-to-try Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and a Professional Certificate program in search engine optimization (SEO). The new courses, available through UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education (CPE), complement UC Davis' current offerings on edX, which include an Online MBA, an executive education leadership program and four technology boot camps.

UC_Davis.jpg

"MOOCs are an invaluable tool to scale skill development, especially among those who might not otherwise have access," said Susan Catron, dean of UC Davis CPE. "Expanding our MOOC portfolio through edX directly supports the University's efforts to extend the expertise and resources of UC Davis to adult learners looking to reskill or upskill for the new economy."

The new MOOCs, covering diverse topics including content marketing and SEO, provide learners with the opportunity to take courses from top instructors and professionals in their industries. Both SEO and digital marketing have been identified as top technology skills for 2023 and beyond.

"Since establishing our partnership in 2017, we've worked closely with UC Davis to develop high-quality online programs that have resulted in over 1,700 learners advancing their education through boot camps, executive education and an Online MBA," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX. "The launch of its first MOOCs on edX expands the accessible learning pathways available to students around the globe to pursue various levels of education at one of the world's top universities."

For more information on UC Davis CPE's online offerings, visit cpe.ucdavis.edu.

About UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education

For more than 60 years, the UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education has blended the distinctive academic expertise of UC Davis with practical training that immediately improves capability and job performance. This "Career Curriculum" supports working professionals as they refresh and expand job skills over the course of their careers.

With 48,000 annual enrollments in professional, academic and enrichment courses and more than 3 million enrollments on MOOC platforms, UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education serves lifelong learners in the growing Sacramento region, all 50 states and more than 100 countries.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as part of 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 46 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability and more at edX.org.

Media Contact:
Caitlin Kanaly, 2U/edX
[email protected]

edX_logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY64859&sd=2022-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uc-davis-to-offer-moocs-and-seo-professional-certificate-on-edx-301702481.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY64859&Transmission_Id=202212140900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY64859&DateId=20221214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.