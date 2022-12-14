WestJet Connects to UATP One Merchant Services for Payment Processing

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payment network UATP has announced that a portion of WestJet's payment processing is now being serviced through UATP One Merchant Services. WestJet, an existing UATP Issuer, added UATP One to its product base, utilizing the partnership for acquiring capabilities and enhanced payment processing.

"With UATP One we've been able to leverage UATP's existing integrations to reduce costs, shorten settlement cycles for indirect sales, and expand the payments we can accept," said Nykol Kroeker, Senior Manager, Treasury Operations, WestJet. "To achieve that without needing to invest in any kind of technical development on our side is incredibly valuable."

UATP launched its merchant services business earlier this year with the aim of reducing cost and complexity, and to provide full visibility of transaction details in real time for airlines globally. The division has already successfully processed payments for WestJet for several months.

"We created UATP One because we heard repeatedly from airlines that they needed improved services and better pricing to process their payments," said UATP Vice President, Business Development, Charisse Chisolm. "WestJet has been an exceptional partner in proving the strength of that offering and we look forward to continuing to work with them."

UATP One provides a wide range of payment solutions and customized reporting capabilities, as well as an indirect credit card processing solution that connects airlines to all 152 billing and settlement plans (BSP). Payment technology provider Nuvei provides support and acquiring services for UATP One.

For more information on UATP One Merchant Services, visit UATP.com.

About UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine® which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; Avianca Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point Travel; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; LATAM Airlines; Link Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE: THYAO); United Airlines (NASDQAQ: UAL) and WestJet. AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

About WestJet

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

