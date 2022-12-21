Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced the company has been named to the Dow+Jones+Sustainability+Index+%28DJSI%29+North+America in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices for the second consecutive year.

“I’m very proud of the notable gains Tyler has made in IT security, risk analysis, privacy protection, and human capital development, which contributed to Tyler’s strong ranking on the DJSI this year,” said Lynn Moore, Tyler’s president and chief executive officer. “This recognition underscores our commitment to strong environmental, social, and governance practices that we carry through in our daily work.”

Tyler continues to be a sustainability leader, ranking in the 96th percentile of all Software and Diversified IT Services companies, representing a 3% increase year-over-year. The index recognizes the top 20% of sustainability performers among the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index.

Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index family is a best-in-class benchmark for evaluating sustainable business practices. The Index is a widely recognized standard for measuring corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress across industries. The DJSI Index applies a transparent, rules-based component selection process based on the companies’ Total Sustainability Scores resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Only the top-ranked companies within each industry are selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index family. This year, nearly 14,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector.

