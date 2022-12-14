Wendy's employees drive company's charitable support to 16 organizations across U.S. & Canada

43 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2022

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company announced today that it will make charitable donations across the U.S. and Canada to 16 organizations nominated by its employees as part of Wendy's Community Giving Program.

The program, which began is 2020, is available globally and allows Company employees to drive Wendy's community support toward causes of personal importance that align with Wendy's core categories of charitable giving: foster care adoption, hunger and food integrity, youth and families, and vibrant communities. Organizations were nominated by employees in eight states and in Ontario, Canada, with a heavy concentration in Ohio where Wendy's is headquartered. Nominating employees represent roles like Field Training Manager, Global Franchise Legal Coordinator, Division Marketing Manager and Senior Analyst International Accounting.

"Doing the right thing in the right way is something our founder, Dave Thomas, believed in," said Liliana Esposito, Wendy's Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer. "That belief still guides our company and our Good Done Right approach to corporate responsibility. Our Community Giving Program keeps Dave's legacy alive and supports organizations and causes that are important to our employees."

Employees could request financial support for a charitable organization in the range of $2,500 - $10,000.

New charitable contributions include:

  • $70,000 across organizations throughout Wendy's North American restaurant footprint:

Since 2020, Wendy's has supported more than 75 unique organizations through nearly $320,000 in donations in local communities across its global footprint through the Community Giving Program.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Media Contact:
Liz Fiorino
[email protected]
614-764-3064

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendys-employees-drive-companys-charitable-support-to-16-organizations-across-us--canada-301702266.html

SOURCE The Wendy’s Company

