Take Your Holidays Higher with New Mary Jones Cannabis-Infused Syrups

41 minutes ago
SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2022

Deliciously infused mixing syrups designed for cocktails, sipping & dessert toppings

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are about to get more magical. New Mary Jones Cannabis-Infused Syrups from Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) are arriving in select dispensaries the week before Christmas, providing a versatile THC indulgence that can be added to any soda, used as a cocktail mixer, sipped straight from the bottle, drizzled over desserts, or used to infuse your favorite recipes. Pick-me-up pancake syrup, anyone?

This latest addition to the Mary Jones cannabis-infused beverage brand is available in the same fan-favorite Jones craft soda flavors as the Mary Jones 10mg and 100mg THC-infused sodas introduced over the last few months: Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple and Orange & Cream.

Each syrup flavor comes in a 4 fl oz glass bottle containing 100mg of THC for multiple servings, providing a sure hit at parties as well as an elevated enhancement to home bar shelves. The mini size and colorful packaging also make it a perfect stocking stuffer, ornament for your holiday tree, or last-minute gift for your weed-loving BFF.

Using Mary Jones Syrups is fun. Try it as a flavor and mood mixer in your mocktails or cocktails. Blend it with a Jones soda or sparkling water of your choice to infuse sodas at home. Leave all four flavors on the bar when you're entertaining so your guests can experiment. Use it as a garnish for sponge cake, donuts or ice cream, or enjoy it just as it is. The sky's the limit.

Sweet Flower is the exclusive launch partner for Mary Jones Syrups. All four flavors will debut at Sweet Flower locations in Studio City, West Hollywood, Culver City, Westwood, Chico and downtown Los Angeles beginning December 19.

Mary Jones 10mg and 100mg THC-infused sodas are already available at Sweet Flower as well as more than 200 other California dispensaries, making Mary Jones one of the fastest-growing cannabis brands in the state. Store locations are listed at https://gomaryjones.com/where-to-buy/

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jon es® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, www.drinklemoncocco.com or https://gomaryjones.com

