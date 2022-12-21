L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) received today National Fire Protection Association certification for its emergency responder radio solution, the XL Extreme™ 400P radio and XL Extreme Speaker Microphone, validating they meet the most rigorous emergency responder requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005662/en/

The L3Harris XL Extreme 400P radio and XL Extreme Speaker Microphone are now NFPA 1802 standard certified, validating they are the most rugged and survivable communication devices available for first responders in the most extreme environmental conditions. (Photo: Business Wire)

The XL+Extreme solution met or exceeded all two-way portable radio requirements for radio frequency and audio performance while subjected to extreme heat, continuous vibration, electric shock, deep water emersion, salt water, humidity corrosion and other challenging environments. The flagship solution of the next-generation XL series of devices, the XL Extreme radio is purpose-built to meet the demands of professional communications users.

“NFPA certification of our Extreme solution proves it is, by far, the most rugged and survivable radio we have ever produced and a true communications solution for the rigors of firefighting,” said Nino DiCosmo, President, Public Safety and Professional Communications, L3Harris. “We make concerted efforts to enhance the safety of those who protect our communities, and the XL Series is the culmination of years of customer engagements and investments to ensure first responders return home safe every day.”

In August, 2022, L3Harris unveiled+its+corresponding+Two47%26trade%3B+portfolio of systems, services and solutions engineered for interoperability, reliability and security. The Two47 Incident Command solution is built to enhance situational awareness for incident commanders with immediate notifications and updates including air tank level, battery level and responder location. Its customizable, interactive dashboard pairs with existing applications and devices to deliver a comprehensive view of any incident.

Adopted in 2021, the NFPA 1802 Standard on Two Way, Portable Radio Frequency Communications Devices for Use by Emergency Services Personnel in the Hazard Zone identifies operating environment parameters and minimum portable communications device requirements for design, performance, testing and certification.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005662/en/